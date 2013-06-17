Jun 17Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ORIOLE BENLINE COAL 10/06 10/06 17/06 nil 55,000 nil nil 2) MV OCEAN HAWK IMPERIAL ALUMINA 11/06 11/06 17/06 nil 31,500 nil nil 3) M THERESA SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL ----- 14/06 19/06 nil 12,000 nil nil 4) MT HIGH INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL 15/06 15/06 18/06 nil 12,200 nil nil 5) MV GEORGIANA BOTHRA COAL 15/06 15/06 19/06 nil 51,803 nil nil 6) MV FU WEN DBC GRANITE BLKS 15/06 15/06 19/06 15,500 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DD VIGOR ACT WHEAT 25,000 nil nil 17/06 --- 2) MV THANH SAI SHP BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 17/06 --- 3) MV FABULOUS INDIOC GRANITE BLKS 11,100 nil nil 17/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV JAG CHETTINAD COAL nil 50,599 nil 17/06 2) MV ALAM GLORY COAL nil 57,400 nil 17/06 3) MT BOW ESSAKY PHOS. ACID nil 21,073 nil 18/06 4) MT AU GEMINI JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 4,200 nil 18/06 5) MV PEACE SKY SRI SHARMILA LIME STONE nil 4,500 nil 18/06 nil ACT FORWARD BENTON (Bgs) 5,000 nil nil 18/06 6) MV GREAT PUYVAST GRANITE BLKS 24,000 nil nil 20/06 7) MT MTM JM BAXI PHOS. ACID nil 10,004 nil 20/06 8) MV JS GARONNE BOTHRA COAL nil 60,000 nil 20/06 9) MV NAVADHENU BOTHRA UREA nil 47,634 nil 21/06 10) MV GRAND BOTHRA MOP nil 27,449 nil 22/06 11) MV TRUST JYOTHI DAP nil 33,000 nil 27/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL