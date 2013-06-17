Jun 17Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 11
Total Vessles 20
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV ORIOLE BENLINE COAL 10/06 10/06 17/06 nil 55,000 nil nil
2) MV OCEAN HAWK IMPERIAL ALUMINA 11/06 11/06 17/06 nil 31,500 nil nil
3) M THERESA SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL ----- 14/06 19/06 nil 12,000 nil nil
4) MT HIGH INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL 15/06 15/06 18/06 nil 12,200 nil nil
5) MV GEORGIANA BOTHRA COAL 15/06 15/06 19/06 nil 51,803 nil nil
6) MV FU WEN DBC GRANITE BLKS 15/06 15/06 19/06 15,500 nil nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV DD VIGOR ACT WHEAT 25,000 nil nil 17/06 ---
2) MV THANH SAI SHP BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 17/06 ---
3) MV FABULOUS INDIOC GRANITE BLKS 11,100 nil nil 17/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV JAG CHETTINAD COAL nil 50,599 nil 17/06
2) MV ALAM GLORY COAL nil 57,400 nil 17/06
3) MT BOW ESSAKY PHOS. ACID nil 21,073 nil 18/06
4) MT AU GEMINI JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 4,200 nil 18/06
5) MV PEACE SKY SRI SHARMILA LIME STONE nil 4,500 nil 18/06
nil ACT FORWARD BENTON (Bgs) 5,000 nil nil 18/06
6) MV GREAT PUYVAST GRANITE BLKS 24,000 nil nil 20/06
7) MT MTM JM BAXI PHOS. ACID nil 10,004 nil 20/06
8) MV JS GARONNE BOTHRA COAL nil 60,000 nil 20/06
9) MV NAVADHENU BOTHRA UREA nil 47,634 nil 21/06
10) MV GRAND BOTHRA MOP nil 27,449 nil 22/06
11) MV TRUST JYOTHI DAP nil 33,000 nil 27/06
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL