Jun 20Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV FU WEN DBC GRANITE BLKS 15/06 15/06 20/06 15,500 nil nil 2) MV FABULOUS INDIOC GRANITE BLKS 17/06 17/06 20/06 11,100 nil nil 3) MV JAG RAHUL CHETTINAD COAL 17/06 17/06 22/06 nil 50,599 nil 4) MV ALAM GLORY COAL 18/06 18/06 23/06 nil 57,400 nil 5) MV THANH COROMANDEL BALL CLAY 09/06 09/06 20/06 nil 6,607 nil nil SAI SHIP BENTONITE 09/06 09/06 20/06 6,500 nil nil 6) MV PEACE ACT FORW BENTONITE 19/06 19/06 22/06 5,000 nil nil nil ACT FORW LIME STONE 19/06 19/06 22/06 nil 4,500 nil 7) MT MTM J.M.BAXI PHOS.ACID 20/06 20/06 21/06 nil 1,004 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DD VIGOR ACT WHEAT 25,000 nil nil 20/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT AU GEMINI JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 4,200 nil 21/06 2) MT AU LEO JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 4,850 nil 23/06 3) MV GREAT PUYVAST GRANITE BLKS 24,000 nil nil 21/06 4) MV JS GARONNE BOTHRA COAL nil 60,000 nil 22/06 5) MV NAVADHENU BOTHRA UREA nil 47,634 nil 22/06 6) MV GRAND BOTHRA MOP nil 27,449 nil 21/06 7) MV NEW LEADER ESSAKY COAL nil 67,159 nil 22/06 8) MV AN ZE DBC GRANITE BLKS 14,000 nil nil 22/06 9) MT ATLANTIC ESSAKY BIO DIESEL 2,000 nil nil 21/06 nil ESSAKY PME 7,000 nil nil 21/06 10) MV CARINA BOTHRA MOP nil 43,957 nil 23/06 11) MT GASCHEM J.M.BAXI AMMONIA nil 7,653 nil 25/06 12) MV PRONOI BOTHRA COAL nil 59,123 nil 26/06 13) MV TRUST JYOTHI DAP nil 33,000 nil 27/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL