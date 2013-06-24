Jun 24Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV PEACE ACT FORW BENTONITE 19/06 19/06 24/06 5,000 nil nil nil ACT FORW LIME STONE 19/06 19/06 24/06 nil 4,500 nil 2) MV NAVADHENU BOTHRA UREA 22/06 22/06 30/06 nil 47,634 nil 3) MT AU GEMINI JAMES EDIBLE OIL 23/06 23/06 24/06 nil 4,200 nil 4) MV GRAND BOTHRA MOP 23/06 23/06 25/06 nil 27,449 nil 5) MV GREAT PUYVAST GRANITE BLKS 23/06 23/06 29/06 24,000 nil nil 6) TRUONG MINH SAI SHIP BENTONITE 23/06 23/06 27/06 95,000 nil nil 7) MV JS GARONNE BOTHRA COAL 24/06 24/06 29/06 60,000 nil nil 8) MV NEW LEADER ESSAKY COAL 24/06 24/06 30/06 nil 67,159 nil 9) MV AN ZE DBC GRANITE BLKS 24/06 24/06 27/06 14,000 nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DD VIGOR ACT WHEAT 25,000 nil nil 30/06 --- 2) MV ALAM LOTUS WHEAT 55,000 nil nil 24/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT AU LEO JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 4,850 nil 26/06 2) MV PAULA GPR&CO SHORE CRANE nil 445 nil 27/06 3) MV CARINA BOTHRA MOP nil 43,957 nil 24/06 4) MT GASCHEM J.M.BAXI AMMONIA nil 7,653 nil 25/06 5) MV PRONOI BOTHRA COAL nil 59,123 nil 26/06 6) MV TRUST JYOTHI DAP nil 33,000 nil 28/06 7) MV ELEANOR D INTEROCE DAP nil 42665 nil 26/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL