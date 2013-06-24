Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Jun 24Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV PEACE ACT FORW BENTONITE 19/06 19/06 24/06 5,000 nil nil nil ACT FORW LIME STONE 19/06 19/06 24/06 nil 4,500 nil 2) MV NAVADHENU BOTHRA UREA 22/06 22/06 30/06 nil 47,634 nil 3) MT AU GEMINI JAMES EDIBLE OIL 23/06 23/06 24/06 nil 4,200 nil 4) MV GRAND BOTHRA MOP 23/06 23/06 25/06 nil 27,449 nil 5) MV GREAT PUYVAST GRANITE BLKS 23/06 23/06 29/06 24,000 nil nil 6) TRUONG MINH SAI SHIP BENTONITE 23/06 23/06 27/06 95,000 nil nil 7) MV JS GARONNE BOTHRA COAL 24/06 24/06 29/06 60,000 nil nil 8) MV NEW LEADER ESSAKY COAL 24/06 24/06 30/06 nil 67,159 nil 9) MV AN ZE DBC GRANITE BLKS 24/06 24/06 27/06 14,000 nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DD VIGOR ACT WHEAT 25,000 nil nil 30/06 --- 2) MV ALAM LOTUS WHEAT 55,000 nil nil 24/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT AU LEO JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 4,850 nil 26/06 2) MV PAULA GPR&CO SHORE CRANE nil 445 nil 27/06 3) MV CARINA BOTHRA MOP nil 43,957 nil 24/06 4) MT GASCHEM J.M.BAXI AMMONIA nil 7,653 nil 25/06 5) MV PRONOI BOTHRA COAL nil 59,123 nil 26/06 6) MV TRUST JYOTHI DAP nil 33,000 nil 28/06 7) MV ELEANOR D INTEROCE DAP nil 42665 nil 26/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.