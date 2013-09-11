Sep 11Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ABM DYNAMIC SAI WOOD LOGS 31/08 31/08 01/09 nil 16,208 nil n.a. 2) MV ILC UNION COROMANDEL FELDSPAR 09/09 09/09 01/09 7,000 nil nil n.a. 3) MV NEW SALING STARIMPERIAL CP COKE 08/09 08/09 18/09 nil 27,465 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV OSLO BULK7 SRI L.STONE nil 7,000 nil 10/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ELLINA BOTHR UREA nil 68,150 nil 12/09 2) MT GAS LINE SEATRANS AMMONIA nil 12,000 nil 12/09 3) MV ALTIS LAXMI GB 18,000 nil nil 12/09 4) MT GLOBAL TRITON SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 6,000 nil 13/09 5) MT STELLAR LILAC JMB SULP ACID nil 6,300 nil 13/09 6) MT BLUELINE 1 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,450 nil 13/09 7) MV PERTH 1 SEAPORT COAL nil 55,000 nil 14/09 8) MV DANIELA BOLTEN BOTHRA FERTILIZER nil 22,500 nil 14/09 9) MT BEIHAI PARK SRI SRINIVAS PHOS.ACID nil 8,909 nil 14/09 10) MV CAMBERLEY SEATRANS AMMONIA nil 10,000 nil 15/09 11) MT MAPLE SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,500 nil 17/09 12) MT YONG TONG1 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,100 nil 18/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL