Oct 15Port conditions ofKakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV BARGARA SRI SRINIVASAUREA ----- 09/10 20/10 nil 63,525 nil 2) MV BELGRANO INTEROCEAN UREA ----- 11/10 22/10 nil 64,720 nil 3) MT GALAXY SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL ----- 13/10 17/10 nil 15,500 nil 4) MV OWL BOTHRA COAL ----- 13/10 18/10 nil 56,350 nil 5) MT GAS QUANTUM J.M.BAXI & COAMMONIA ----- 14/10 16/10 nil 12,000 nil 6) MV DA HENG SRI CHANDRA BITUMEN ----- 15/10 16/10 nil 2,900 nil 7) MV SPLENDOR SAI SHIP WOOD PULP ----- 15/10 17/10 nil 5,000 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV XIN RUN SEATRANS UREA nil 59,558 nil 06/10 --- 2) MT GREENWICH J.M.BAXI & COPHOS. ACID nil 18,966 nil 13/10 --- 3) MT PHARMONY JAMES MAC EDIBLE OIL nil 9,900 nil 15/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT HALIT INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 16/10 2) MT JL ROTTER ATLANTIC SULPH ACID nil 6,000 nil 17/10 3) MV FUTURE BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 18/10 4) MT SUNNY DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 1,500 nil 18/10 5) MT LODESTAR DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 960 nil 18/10 6) MT SC TIANJIN ATLANTIC CYCLO HEXANE nil 795 nil 18/10 7) MT CP 39 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 6,868 nil 18/10 8) MV GRAIG INTEROCEAN ROCK PHOS nil 32,868 nil 19/10 9) MT PALCHEM INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 5,940 nil 22/10 10) MV OCEAN GLORY FAITH SOP nil 13,000 nil 23/10 11) MV LUCKY IMPERIAL CP COKE nil 18,700 nil 24/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL