Oct 18- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M.V.ABM DYNAMIC SAI WOOD LOGS 17/10 17/10 18/10 nil 16,203 nil
2) M.V.STADION II PUYVAST GB 16/10 17/10 18/10 28,000 nil nil
3) M.V.AN ZE JIANG CHANDRA GB 16/10 17/10 18/10 14,000 nil nil
4) M.T. MTM FAIRFIELDJ.M.BAXI PHOS. ACID 15/10 15/10 18/10 nil 18,000 nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT HARBOUR ATLANTIC SUL. ACID nil 4,703 nil ---- ---
2) MT BOW STAR ESSKAY PHOS. ACID nil 13,111 nil ---- ---
3) MV PRINCE INDIOC GB 5,400 nil nil ---- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) M.V.QUANG MATRIX FELDSPAR 8,000 nil nil 19/10
2) M.T.FAIRCHEM J.M.BAXI SUL. ACID nil 5,500 nil 20/10
3) M.V.HAN HONG INDIOC GB 5,800 nil nil 20/10
4) M.T.DL DIAMOND SRISRINIVASA ACE/HEX nil 995 904 nil 20/10
5) M.V.ILC UNION COROMANDEL FELDSPAR 7,700 nil nil 20/10
6) M.V.GILLARDIA SW VIKING GB 16,000 nil nil 20/10
7) M.T.GAS CAT SEATRANS AMMONIA nil 5,500 nil 20/10
8) M.V.NEW SAILING IMPERIAL CP COKE nil 27,465 nil 21/10
9) M.T.STELLAR LILAC J.M.BAXI SUL. ACID nil 6,300 nil 21/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL