Oct 21Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessels 14 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV Bargara SRINIVASA UREA 09/10 09/10 22/10 nil 63,525 nil 2) MV Belgrand INTOROCEAN UREA 10/10 10/10 24/10 nil 64,720 nil 3) MV LORD CUR Puvyast Granite 17/10 17/10 23/10 26,000 nil nil 4) MV GRAIG INTOROCEAN DAP 19/10 19/10 24/10 nil 32,868 nil 5) MV FUTURE Bothra COAL 19/10 19/10 23/10 nil 54,407 nil 6) MT CP 39 SEAPORT Edi Oil 19/10 19/10 21/10 nil 6,868 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV XIN SEATRANS UREA nil 59,558 nil 06/10 --- 2) MT Sunny O Deblines TOLUNE nil 1,500 nil 08/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT PALCHEM INTOROCEAN Edi Oil nil 5,940 nil 22/10 2) MT BOW EAGLE ESSKAY Phos Acid nil 17,736 nil 22/10 .) MT BOW EAGLE ESSKAY MOP nil 22,000 nil 23/10 4) MV OCEAN IMPERIAL SOP nil 13,000 nil 25/10 4) MV LUCKY IMPERIAL CP COKE nil 18,700 nil 26/10 5) MV DENSA IMPERIAL ALUMINA nil 35,300 nil 26/10 6) MV GAS MASTER SEATRANS AMMONIA nil 4,010 nil ----- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL