Oct 30Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV Belgrand INTOROCEAN UREA 11/10 11/10 31/10 nil 64,720 nil 2) MV Craig INTOROCEAN DAP 19/10 19/10 01/11 nil 32,868 nil 3) MV Ocean Glory Faith MOP 24/10 24/10 02/11 nil 22,000 nil MV Ocean Glory Faith SOP 24/10 24/10 02/11 nil 13,000 nil 4) MV Lucky IMPERIAL CP Coke 25/10 25/10 02/11 nil 18,700 nil 5) MV Densa IMPERIAL ALUMINA 26/10 26/10 01/11 nil 35,300 nil 6) MT Bow Victor ESSKAY Phos Acid 28/10 28/10 30/10 nil 23,000 nil 7) MV XIN SEATRANS UREA 28/10 28/10 08/11 nil 59,558 nil 8) MV Kota Viking Gr Blocks 28/10 28/10 02/11 22,000 nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT NILUFER INTOROCEAN Edi Oil nil 7,250 nil 27/10 --- 2) MT Sanmar Orissa Stv Diesel nil 17,000 nil 28/10 --- 3) MV THOR JM Baxi Gr Blocks 38,000 nil nil 28/10 --- 4) MV Great Immen Puvyast Gr Blocks 31,000 nil nil 28/10 --- 5) MV Bhi Jia Bothra Coal nil 20,000 nil 29/10 --- MV Bhi Jia Bothra Coal nil 9,100 nil 29/10 --- 6) GAS MASTER SEATRANS Ammonia nil 4,010 nil 28/10 --- 7) MT CP IMPERIAL Edi Oil nil 6,300 nil 29/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT Harbour SEATRANS Edi Oil nil 10,400 nil 31/10 2) MT BOW CECIL ESSKAY Phos Acid nil 35,145 nil 01/11 3) MT Dong ACT Marine Edi Oil nil 6,000 nil 01/11 4) MV SHI ZI Bothra MOP nil 32,964 nil 02/11 MV SHI ZI Bothra MOP nil 7,952 nil 02/11 5) MT GAS CAT SEATRANS Ammonia nil 4,500 nil 03/11 6) MV Dynamic Matrix Ship Feldspar 7,100 nil nil 03/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL