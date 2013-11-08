Nov 08Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessels 13 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV MAHONI Puvyast Gr Blocks 06/11 06/11 09/11 8,100 nil nil 2) MC SHI Zi Bothra MOP 03/11 03/11 08/11 nil 32,964 nil MC SHI Zi Bothra MOP 03/11 03/11 08/11 nil 7,952 nil 3) MV Dynamic Ocean Matrix Ship Feldspar 06/11 06/11 08/11 7,100 nil nil 4) MT Golden Conv Seaport Edi Oil 07/11 07/11 10/11 nil 9,500 nil 5) MT Semua Seaport Edi Oil 07/11 07/11 08/11 nil 6,730 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT GAS Line SEATRANS Ammonia nil 6,500 nil 09/11 2) MV Nueva For Glory Faith Coal nil 48,925 nil 08/11 3) Mv Shandong Chettinad Coal nil 53,800 nil 09/11 4) Golden Gate JM Baxi Phos Acid nil 18,881 nil 09/11 5) MV Palau Srinivas Aluminia nil 30,591 nil 09/11 6) MV Valor Atlantic Phos Acid nil 19,078 nil 10/11 7) MT AL Majedah GAC Ship Ammonia nil 6,000 nil 10/11 8) MT Lodestar Deblines Toluene nil 1,500 nil 11/11 MT Lodestar Deblines Hexane nil 500 nil 11/11 MT Lodestar Deblines Base Oil nil 675 nil 11/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL