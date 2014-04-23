Apr 23Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M V PENGEA J.M.BAXI GRANITE 16/04 ----- 22/04 35,000 nil nil NA 2) M V GALINI GLORY COAL 18/04 ----- 23/04 nil 55,999 nil NA 3) M.V.ZHENG BOTHRA UREA 20/04 ----- 27/04 nil 65,900 nil NA 4) M V SANGITA BOTHRA CEMENT 21/04 ----- 23/04 23,000 nil nil NA 5) M V PIONEER J.M.BAXI BENTONITE 21/04 ----- 23/04 6,600 nil nil NA 6) M V AUTAI LAXMI GRANITE 22/04 ----- 27/04 23,000 nil nil NA Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M V FENG BOTHRA GRANITE 17,000 nil nil 19/04 --- 2) M V JAG RAHUL CHETTINAD COAL nil 52,000 nil 23/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M V YUNG BOTHRA COAL nil 36,210 nil 23/04 2) M T EXPRESS SEA PONIX EDIBLE OIL nil 3,500 nil 23/04 3) M V PARAGON ACT BENTONITE 10,500 nil nil 23/04 4) M T GAS SEA TRANS AMMONIA nil 15,500 nil 24/04 5) M V OCEAN SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,000 nil 24/04 6) MT S STEALTH ATLANTIC SUL/ACID nil 9,897 nil 24/04 7) M T ANDROUSSA INTROCAN EDIBLE OIL nil 10,500 nil 24/04 8) M T GENUINE ATLANTIC SUL/ACID nil 9,897 nil 25/04 9) M V VF GLORY J.M.BAXI BENTONITE 8,000 nil nil 25/04 10) M.V DONG SEAPHONY CEMENT 8,250 nil nil 26/04 11) M T PHARMONY SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 26/04 12) M V SOFIA SR SHIPPI CEMENT 17,500 nil nil 27/04 13) M T ASIA JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 8,300 nil 27/04 14) M V DAIO SAI SHIPPI WOOD CHIPS nil 31,895 nil 27/04 15) M V OCEAN SEA TRANS UREA nil 63,000 nil 27/04 16) M T MTM J.M.BAXI PHOS.ACID nil 19,210 nil 29/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL