Apr 28Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M.T ANDROU RUCHI EDIBLE OIL 26/04 26/04 29/04 nil 11,000 nil NA
2) M.T PHARMONY RUCHI EDIBLE OIL 27/04 27/04 28/04 nil 5,000 nil NA
3) M V DAIO ITC WOOD CHIPS 27/04 27/04 04/05 nil 31,895 nil NA
4) M V DONHG INDIA CEM CEMENT 27/04 27/04 28/04 8,200 nil nil NA
5) M V FENG BOTHRA GRANITE 26/04 26/04 29/04 17,000 nil nil NA
6) M V OCEAN CIL UREA 28/04 28/04 07/05 nil 63,000 nil NA
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) M T GENUIGN CIL SUL/ACID nil 9,897 nil ----- 26/04
2) M T ASIA RUCHI EDIBLE OIL nil 8,000 nil ----- 27/04
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) M V SOFIA SR SHIPPI CEMENT 17,500 nil nil 28/04
2) M T MTM J.M.BAXI PHOS.ACID nil 19,210 nil 29/04
3) M V CORAL J.M.BAXI BENTONITE 6,600 nil nil 29/04
4) M V JAG RAHUL AP GENCO COAL nil 50,000 nil 30/04
5) M V PINE ELIT GRANITE 32,000 nil nil 30/04
6) M V GIBE PUYVAST GRANITE 25,000 nil nil 02/05
7) M V BRILLIANT J.M.BAXI WOOD CHIPS nil 32,464 nil 05/05
8) M V ANATONE KNOWLEDGE COAL nil 53,660 nil 05/05
9) M T PREM IOCL DISEL nil 5,500 nil 01/05
10) M V LMZ KNOWLEDGE COAL nil 54,800 nil 01/05
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL