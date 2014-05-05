May 05Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessles 19
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV DAIO SAI SHG Wood chips 27/04 27/04 03/05 nil 2,755 nil n.a.
2) MV OCEAN SEATRANS SUGAR 09/04 09/04 06/05 18,947 nil nil n.a.
3) MV PINE VIKING ROCK PHOSP 19/04 19/04 04/05 nil 16,768 nil n.a.
4) MV GIBE PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 05/05 05/05 08/05 25,000 nil nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Mar Adriana Atlantic CPKO nil 5,000 nil n.a.
2) Sea Dream M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 12,800 nil n.a.
3) Mandarin Wilhelmsen S. Cargo 28,000 nil nil n.a.
4) Amis Wisdom Marco Peas nil 38,000 nil n.a.
5) Amis Wisdom Marco Lentils nil 17,000 nil n.a.
6) Nirmiti-VI NAVINYA Cement nil 1,500 nil n.a.
7) Mar Adriana Atlantic CPKO nil 5,000 nil n.a.
8) Songa Breeze J.M.B Oil Cargo nil 4,000 nil n.a.
9) Bao Resource Seahorse Steel nil 40,876 nil n.a.
10) Colchester J.M.B Steel nil 10,615 nil n.a.
11) Mpp Shield Sai CNTR nil 1,011 nil n.a.
12) C.S.Star J.M.B B.Cargo nil 24,851 nil n.a.
13) Spar Libra Parekh S.Cargo nil 27,700 nil n.a.
14) Star Masaya Parekh Steel nil 10,896 nil n.a.
15) Admas-VI Samsara S.Cargo nil nil 2,567 n.a.
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL