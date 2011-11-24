- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV NIHAT SEATRANS UREA 16/11 16/11 24/11 nil 29,940 nil n.a. 2) MV EMMA BULKER SEATRANS UREA 22/11 22/11 28/11 nil 26,250 nil n.a. 3) MV DEAL CASTLE INTEGRAL CP COKE 20/11 20/11 24/11 nil 14,900 nil n.a. 4) MT GOLDEN OCEANIA JMB EDIBLE OIL 22/11 22/11 24/11 nil 7,499 nil n.a. 5) MT SOUTHERN PEC ATLANTIC EDIBLE OIL 23/11 23/11 24/11 nil 5,699 nil n.a. 6) MV NAVIOS BOTHRA MOP 23/11 23/11 25/11 nil 16,143 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV OCEAN GPR NP nil 27,044 nil 17/11 --- 2) MV YOUNG AN VIKING GB 16,000 nil nil 20/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT STOLE MARLAND JMB PHOS ACID nil 18,900 nil 24/11 2) MV PACIFIC RICH SEATRANS UAP nil 30,000 nil 25/11 3) MV VERA JYOTHI MARIN NP nil 26,816 nil 25/11 4) MT FENG HAI JMAES MAC EDIBLE OIL nil 9,500 nil 26/11 5) MV FURNES KARUMBA BOTHRA IRON ORE nil 35,000 nil 26/11 6) MV SHER E PUNJAB BOTHRA IRON ORE nil 65,000 nil 28/11 7) MV DUBAI GLORY FAITH COAL nil 59,800 nil 28/11 8) MV TAN BIH JMB BENTONITE 5,900 nil nil 28/11 9) MT NISYROS WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 13,000 nil 29/11 10) MV MP PANAMAX SAMSARA DAP nil 35,000 nil 01/12 11) MV PRETTU LADY JMB MOP nil 17,026 nil 06/12 12) MV GENIUS STAR PUYVAST GB 7,000 nil nil 25/11 13) MV NORD AUCKLAND ESA MOP nil 31,820 nil 27/11 14) MT BOW DAHA ESSKAY PHOS ACID nil 23,058 nil 29/11

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL