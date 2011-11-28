Nov 28- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV EMMA BULKER SEATRANS UREA 22/11 22/11 30/11 nil 26,250 nil n.a.
2) MV OCEAN GPR NP 24/11 24/11 30/11 nil 27,044 nil n.a.
3) MV YOUNG AN VIKING GB 25/01 25/01 29/11 16,000 nil nil n.a.
4) MV VERA JYOTHI MARINENP 26/11 26/11 01/12 nil 26,816 nil n.a.
5) MT FENG HAI JMAES MAC EDIBLE OIL 26/11 26/11 29/11 nil 9,500 nil n.a.
6) MV FURNES KARUMBA BOTHRA IRON ORE 27/11 27/11 30/11 35,000 nil nil n.a.
7) MV GENIUS STAR PUYVAST GB 27/11 27/11 30/11 7,000 nil nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV PACIFIC RICH SEATRANS UAP nil 30,000 nil 25/11 ---
2) MT EAGLE ASIA SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 2,755 nil 28/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT STOLE MARLAND JMB PHOS ACID nil 18,900 nil 24/11
2) MV ERACLEA GLORY FAITH COAL nil 50,000 nil 29/11
3) MT FENG HAI 10 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 10,000 nil 29/11
4) MT KHANKENDY INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 6,000 nil 29/11
5) MV SHER E PUNJAB BOTHRA IRON ORE nil 65,000 nil 29/11
6) MV DUBAI GLORY FAITH COAL nil 59,800 nil 28/11
7) MV TAN BIH JMB BENTONITE 5,900 nil nil 28/11
8) MT NISYROS WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 13,000 nil 30/11
9) MV MP PANAMAX SAMSARA DAP nil 35,000 nil 04/12
10) MV PRETTY LADY JMB MOP nil 17,026 nil 06/12
11) MT FENG HAI 21 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,500 nil 01/12
12) MT TITAN PEACE JMB EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 07/12
13) MT BOW DAHA ESSKAY PHOS ACID nil 23,058 nil 29/11
14) MV ELLIVITA ESDI COAL nil 67,517 nil 02/12
15) MT SIVA GHENT BEN LINE PHOS ACID nil 12,485 nil 05/12
16) MT OZAY 5 ATLANTIC BIO DIESEL 3,500 nil nil 06/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL