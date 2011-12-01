Dec 01- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV EMMA BULKER SEATRANS UREA 22/11 22/11 30/11 nil 26,250 nil n.a. 2) MV TAN BIH SAI BENTONITE 28/11 28/11 02/12 6,000 nil nil n.a. 3) MV VERA JYOTHI NP 26/11 26/11 03/12 nil 26,816 nil n.a. 4) MT BOW DAHA ESSKAY PHOS ACID 29/11 29/11 01/12 nil 23,058 nil n.a. 5) MV SHER E PUNJAB BOTHRA IRON ORE 30/11 30/11 04/12 65,000 nil nil n.a. 6) MV PACIFIC RICH SEATRANS UAP 30/11 30/11 06/12 nil 30,000 nil n.a. 7) MV ERACLEA GLORY FAITH COAL 30/11 30/11 03/12 nil 49,168 nil n.a. 8) MV TAN BIH 32 JMB BENTONITE 01/12 01/12 03/12 5,900 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT KHANKENDY INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 6,000 nil 01/12 --- 2) MT NISYROS WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 13,000 nil 01/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV BELLA L SEATRANS ROCK PHOS nil 18,900 nil 05/12 2) MT GOLDEN GATE JAMES MAC EDIBLE OIL nil 9,000 nil 05/12 JAMES MAC TOULENE nil 1,000 nil 05/12 3) MV SANTO SUCCESS SEATRANS NP nil 46,411 nil 03/12 4) MV MP PANAMAX SAMSARA DAP nil 35,000 nil 04/12 5) MV PRETTY LADY JMB MOP nil 17,026 nil 06/12 6) MT FENG HAI 21 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,500 nil 01/12 7) MT TITAN PEACE JMB EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 09/12 8) MV ELLIVITA ESDI COAL nil 67,517 nil 02/12 9) MT SIVA GHENT BEN LINE PHOS ACID nil 12,485 nil 05/12 10) MT OZAY 5 ATLANTIC BIO DIESEL 3,500 nil nil 07/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL