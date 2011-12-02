Dec 02- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 19
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV TAN BIH 32 JMB BENTONITE 01/12 01/12 03/12 5,900 nil nil n.a.
2) MV VERA JYOTHI NP 26/11 26/11 02/12 nil 26,816 nil n.a.
3) MV SHER E PUNJAB BOTHRA IRON ORE 30/11 30/11 03/12 65,000 nil nil n.a.
4) MV PACIFIC RICH SEATRANS UAP 30/11 30/11 06/12 nil 30,000 nil n.a.
5) MV ERACLEA GLORY FAITH COAL 30/11 30/11 05/12 nil 49,168 nil n.a.
6) MT FEN HAI 10 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 30/11 30/11 03/12 nil 10,000 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT KHANKENDY INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 6,000 nil 01/12 ---
1) MT NISYROS WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 13,000 nil 01/12 ---
1) MT FENG HAI 21 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,500 nil 01/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV BELLA L SEATRANS ROCK PHOS nil 18,900 nil 06/12
2) MT GOLDEN GATE JAMES MAC EDIBLE OIL nil 9,000 nil 06/12
3) MV SANTO SUCCESS SEATRANS NP nil 29,911 nil 02/12
SEATRANS FERTILIZER nil 16,500 nil 02/12
4) MV MP PANAMAX SAMSARA DAP nil 35,000 nil 05/12
5) MV PRETTY LADY JMB MOP nil 17,026 nil 06/12
6) MT TITAN PEACE JMB EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 09/12
7) MV ELLIVITA ESDI COAL nil 67,517 nil 02/12
8) MT SIVA GHENT BEN LINE PHOS ACID nil 12,485 nil 05/12
9) MT OZAY 5 ATLANTIC BIO DIESEL 3,500 nil nil 07/12
10) MT STAR DREAM DEBLINES TOULENE nil 1,000 nil 06/12
DEBLINES HEXANE nil 1,000 nil 06/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL