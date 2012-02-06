Feb 06- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 14
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV XIANG RONG VIKING GB 27/01 27/01 04/02 20,000 nil nil n.a.
2) MV SB ROYAL INTEROCEAN FERTILIZER 03/02 03/02 07/02 nil 23,650 nil n.a.
3) MT MALUKU PALM SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 05/02 05/02 09/02 nil 16,000 nil n.a.
4) MV XIANG GUI MEN ORISSA GB 05/02 05/02 10/02 18,000 nil nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV KING FAITH VIKING GB 19,000 nil nil 05/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV SILVER SAILING JMB GB 7,600 nil nil 03/02
2) MV JEWEL OF TOKYO BOTHRA COAL nil 55,045 nil 06/02
3) MT KALAMANTAN ARANI EDIBLE OIL nil 7,000 nil 06/02
4) MV AN SHUN JMB GB 12,000 nil nil 10/02
5) MT STOLT SUISEN JMB SULPH ACID nil 2,500 nil 13/02
6) MV TAN BIN 30 JMB BENTONITE 6,600 nil nil 07/02
7) MV RATAN PATH IMPERIAL DAP nil 11,991 nil 07/02
8) MT FAIR FAETHON SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,500 nil 06/02
9) MV SHINING PESCA ACT FORWD BENTONITE 8,000 nil nil 07/02
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL