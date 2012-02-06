Feb 06- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 14 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV XIANG RONG VIKING GB 27/01 27/01 04/02 20,000 nil nil n.a. 2) MV SB ROYAL INTEROCEAN FERTILIZER 03/02 03/02 07/02 nil 23,650 nil n.a. 3) MT MALUKU PALM SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 05/02 05/02 09/02 nil 16,000 nil n.a. 4) MV XIANG GUI MEN ORISSA GB 05/02 05/02 10/02 18,000 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV KING FAITH VIKING GB 19,000 nil nil 05/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV SILVER SAILING JMB GB 7,600 nil nil 03/02 2) MV JEWEL OF TOKYO BOTHRA COAL nil 55,045 nil 06/02 3) MT KALAMANTAN ARANI EDIBLE OIL nil 7,000 nil 06/02 4) MV AN SHUN JMB GB 12,000 nil nil 10/02 5) MT STOLT SUISEN JMB SULPH ACID nil 2,500 nil 13/02 6) MV TAN BIN 30 JMB BENTONITE 6,600 nil nil 07/02 7) MV RATAN PATH IMPERIAL DAP nil 11,991 nil 07/02 8) MT FAIR FAETHON SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,500 nil 06/02 9) MV SHINING PESCA ACT FORWD BENTONITE 8,000 nil nil 07/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL