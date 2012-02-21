Feb 21- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 13 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT TITAN GLORY SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 21/02 21/02 22/02 nil 3,700 nil n.a. 2) MV DIAMOND STAR GLORY FAITH COAL 20/02 20/02 24/02 nil 47,331 nil n.a. 3) MT BOW HECTOR ESSKAY PHOS ACID 20/02 20/02 22/02 nil 21,817 nil n.a. 4) MV TAN BIN 24 JMB BENTONITE 19/02 19/02 21/02 6,700 nil nil n.a. 5) MT DIAMOND T INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL 10/02 10/02 13/02 nil 3,913 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT SP AACHEN ATLANTIC PHOS ACID nil 14,419 nil 21/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT GLOBAL EOS SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 23/02 2) MV MAHARASHTRA KPVS UREA nil 36,200 nil 20/02 3) MV OSLO BULK MATRIX BENTONITE 7,500 nil nil 23/02 4) MV THANH BA ACT FELDSPAR nil 7,150 nil 25/02 5) MV AFRICAN LARK PUYVAST GB 8,000 nil nil 22/02 6) MT FADI-E-RABBI SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 2,000 nil 25/02 7) MV FU KANG VIKING GB 15,500 nil nil 27/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL