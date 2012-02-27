Feb 27Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessels 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT DIAMOND T INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL 10/02 10/02 ----- nil 3,913 nil n.a.
2) MV MAHARASHTRA KPVS UREA 25/02 25/02 29/02 nil 36,200 nil n.a.
3) MV OSLO BULK MATRIX FELDSPAR 25/02 25/02 27/02 nil 7,150 nil n.a.
MATRIX BENTONITE 25/02 25/02 27/02 7,000 nil nil n.a.
4) MV THANH BA ACT FELDSPAR 26/02 26/02 29/02 nil 7,150 nil n.a.
JMB BENTONITE 26/02 26/02 29/02 7,000 nil nil n.a.
5) MV RATAN FIDELITY COROMANDEL BALL CLAY 27/02 27/02 01/03 nil 7,500 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV OCEAN FRIEND PUYVAST GB 12,000 nil nil 26/02 ---
2) MT ANGEL NO1 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 25,600 nil 27/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV FU KANG VIKING GB 15,500 nil nil 27/02
2) MT ANGEL NO.1 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 2,560 nil 27/02
3) MT SANMAR ORISSTA DIESEL nil 21,000 nil 28/02
4) MT PALCHEM INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 6,120 nil 29/02
5) MV DIMITRIS SRI COAL nil 70,325 nil 29/02
SRI HEXANE nil 975 nil 29/02
6) MT CRYSTAL DREAM DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 961 nil 01/03
7) MV TEN YOSHI MARU BOTHRA COAL nil 33,305 nil 03/03
8) MV VIETFRACHT MATRIX FELDSPAR 7,800 nil nil 02/03
9) MV VLAZAKIS BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 28/02
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL