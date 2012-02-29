Feb 29- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT DIAMOND T INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL 10/02 10/02 ----- nil 3,913 nil n.a. 2) MV THANH BA ACT FELDSPAR 26/02 26/02 02/03 nil 7,150 nil n.a. JMB BENTONITE 26/02 26/02 02/03 7,000 nil nil n.a. 3) MV RATAN FIDELITY COROMANDEL BALL CLAY 27/02 27/02 02/03 nil 7,500 nil n.a. 4) MV FU KANG VIKING GB 27/02 27/02 02/03 15,500 nil nil n.a. 5) MT ANGEL NO1 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 28/02 28/02 29/02 nil 2,560 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV OCEAN FRIEND PUYVAST GB 12,000 nil nil 25/02 --- 2) MT PALCHEM INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 6,120 nil 27/02 --- 3) MT PALMA AGRI SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 28/02 --- 4) MT SANMAR ORISSTA DIESEL nil 20,058 nil 28/02 --- 5) MV VLAZAKIS BOTHRA COAL nil 56,177 nil 29/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV DIMITRIS SRI COAL nil 70,325 nil 02/03 2) MT CRYSTAL DREAM DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 961 nil 01/03 DEBLINES HEXANE nil 975 nil 01/03 3) MV TEN YOSHI MARU BOTHRA COAL nil 33,305 nil 03/03 4) MV VIETFRACHT MATRIX FELDSPAR 7,800 nil nil 02/03 5) MV VENTURE ATLANTIC MILL SCALE 8,000 nil nil 29/02 6) MV LINGAYEN STAR BOTHRA MILL SCALE 20,000 nil nil 29/02 7) MV XING SIANG ORISSTA GB 17,000 nil nil 01/03 8) MT ALMARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 9,350 nil 02/03 9) MV OCEAN WINNER SHIPPING FELDSPAR 6,600 nil nil 02/03 10) MV AN HUA JMB GB 12,000 nil nil 04/03 11) MT ROYAL NATURA SEAPORT TOLUENE nil 1,037 nil 03/03 SEAPORT HEXANE nil 888 nil 03/03 SEAPORT ACETONE nil 995 nil 03/03 12) MT LIQUIOD INTEROCEAN PHOS ACID nil 10,300 nil 03/03 13) MT BATTERSEA JMB PHOS ACID nil 14,000 nil 16/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL