May 02Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV PACIFIC IMPERIAL CP COKE 27/04 27/04 n.a nil 35,020 nil n.a. 2) MV PINE AS SHIPP GR BLOCKS 28/04 28/04 03/05 13,500 nil nil n.a. 3) MV RIVER GLOBE BOTHRA COAL 29/04 29/04 05/05 nil 58,200 nil n.a. MV RIVER GLOBE BOTHRA IRON ORE 29/04 29/04 05/05 55,000 nil nil n.a. 4) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA 29/04 29/04 07/05 nil 47,503 nil n.a. 5) MV AN SHUN PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 29/04 29/04 03/05 14,000 nil nil n.a. 6) MT FADL-E RUCHI E. OIL n.a n.a 02/05 nil 4,000 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV J KING JM BAXI GRANITE 5,826 nil nil 30/04 --- MV J KING JM BAXI RISER JOINTS 1,266 nil nil 30/04 --- 2) MT MALUKU RUCHI E. OIL nil 8,000 nil n.a. --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV GLORIOUS BOTHRA MILL SCALE 21,000 nil nil 02/05 2) MV HOA NAM SAI BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 03/05 3) MT LIQUID SEAPORT E. OIL nil 9,000 nil 03/05 4) MT HALIT INTEROCE E. OIL nil 16,000 nil 03/05 5) MV PYTHAG BOTHRA MOP nil 9,964 nil 03/05 6) MV HANZE GAC ROCK PHOS nil 33,000 nil 04/05 7) MV KOTA VIKING GR.BLOCKS 15,300 nil nil 04/05 8) MV PARAGON ORRISA GR.BLOCKS 7,000 nil nil 05/05 9) MT STAR DEBLINES HEXANE nil 1,072 nil 05/05 10) MT STAR DEBLINES BASE OIL nil 490 nil 05/05 11) MV ROCK ESSKAY ROCK PHOS nil 20,925 nil 05/05 12) MV SURPLUS SAI WOOD PULP nil 6,415 nil 07/05 13) MV SURPLUS SAI BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 07/05 14) MT STOLT JM BAXI SULPH ACID nil 5,000 nil 13/05 15) nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL