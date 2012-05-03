May 03Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV PACIFIC IMPERIAL CP COKE 27/04 27/04 ----- nil 35,020 nil n.a. 2) MV PINE AS SHIPP GR BLOCKS 28/04 28/04 04/05 13,500 nil nil n.a. 3) MV RIVER GLOBE BOTHRA COAL 29/04 29/04 04/05 nil 58,200 nil n.a. .) MV RIVER GLOBE BOTHRA IRON ORE 29/04 29/04 04/05 55,000 nil nil n.a. 4) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA 29/04 29/04 06/05 nil 47,503 nil n.a. 5) MV AN SHUN PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 29/04 29/04 03/05 14,000 nil nil n.a. 6) MT MALAKU SEAPORT E. OIL 02/05 02/05 04/05 nil 8,000 nil n.a. 7) MVL KING JM BAXI GRANITE 02/05 02/05 05/05 5,862 nil nil n.a. .) MVL KING JM BAXI RISER JOINTS 02/05 02/05 05/05 1,266 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV PYTHAG BOTHRA MOP nil 9,964 nil 03/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV HOA NAM SAI BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 03/05 2) MT LIQUID SEAPORT E. OIL nil 9,000 nil 03/05 3) MT HALIT INTEROCE E. OIL nil 16,000 nil 03/05 4) MV HANZE GAC ROCK PHOS nil 33,000 nil 04/05 5) MV KOTA VIKING GR.BLOCKS 15,300 nil nil 04/05 6) MV PARAGON ORRISA GR.BLOCKS 9,000 nil nil 05/05 .) MV PARAGON ORRISA HEXANE nil 1,072 nil 05/05 7) MT STAR DEBLINES BASE OIL nil 490 nil 05/05 8) MV ROCK ESSKAY ROCK PHOS nil 20,925 nil 05/05 9) MV SURPLUS SAI WOOD PULP nil 6,415 nil 07/05 .) MV SURPLUS SAI BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 07/05 10) GLORIOUS BOTHRA MILL SCALE 21,000 nil nil 03/05 11) MT THERESA SEAPORT E. OIL nil 8,500 nil 06/05 12) MT YUE YOU SEAPORT E. OIL nil 3,500 nil 07/05 13) MV ILC FRIE JM BAXI BENTONITE 7,230 nil nil 08/05 14) MV BLUE SEATRANS COAL nil 51,745 nil 09/05 15) MT STOLT JM BAXI SULPH ACID nil 5,000 nil 13/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL