GRAINS-Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 8 mths as dryness hits crops

* CBOT wheat up 4.7 percent, biggest weekly gain since mid-Oct * Spring wheat up 10.5 percent in fourth week of climbs * Dry weather seen hitting U.S., Canadian spring wheat crops (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 9 Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday with the market on track for its biggest weekly gain in eight months, underpinned by hot and dry weather threatening to reduce production in North America. Corn eased, giving up