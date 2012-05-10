MEDIA-India's Videocon lenders to accompany govt delegation to resolve issues with Petrobras - Financial Express
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 10Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV PACIFIC IMPERIAL CP COKE 27/04 27/04 14/05 nil 35,020 nil n.a. 2) MT YUE YOU SEAPORT E. OIL 08/05 08/05 09/05 nil 5,000 nil n.a. 3) MV ADELINA PUYVAST GR.BLOCKS 05/05 05/05 12/05 26,600 nil nil n.a. 4) MV ILC FRIE JM BAXI BENTONITE 09/05 09/05 11/05 7,230 nil nil n.a. 5) MV TAMAR BOTHRA COAL 10/05 10/05 13/05 nil 55,000 nil n.a. 6) MV ROCK ESSKAY ROCK PHOS 07/05 07/05 10/05 nil 20,925 nil n.a. 7) MT THERESA SEAPORT E.OIL 07/05 07/05 10/05 nil 9,000 nil n.a. 8) MV PARAGON ORRISA GR.BLOCKS 07/05 07/05 11/05 9,000 nil nil n.a. 9) MV MATUMBA BOTHRA IRON ORE 08/05 08/05 11/05 55,000 nil nil n.a. 10) MV SURPLUS SAI WOOD PULP 10/05 10/05 16/05 nil 6,415 nil n.a. MV SURPLUS SAI BENTONITE 10/05 10/05 16/05 6,500 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT EVERRICH ATLANTIC E. OIL nil 9,000 nil 08/05 --- 2) MT C.P 43 JAMES E.OIL nil 3,000 nil 08/05 --- 2) MV BLUE SEATRANS COAL nil 51,745 nil 09/05 --- 4) MV ZHENG VIKING GR.BLOCKS 21,200 nil nil 10/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV MARCAROLINE ORISSA GR.BLOCKS 22,000 nil nil 14/05 2) MT GAS COL WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 90,008 nil 14/05 3) MV VF GLORY MATRIX FIELDSPAR 8,100 nil nil 10/05 4) MT STOLT JM BAXI SULPH ACID nil 5,000 nil 13/05 5) MV MADONNA SRI COAL nil 51,700 nil 10/05 6) MT ANGEL SEAPORT E. OIL nil 1,895 nil 11/05 7) MV VALPOL JM BAXI FELDSPAR 5,000 nil nil 14/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* CBOT wheat up 4.7 percent, biggest weekly gain since mid-Oct * Spring wheat up 10.5 percent in fourth week of climbs * Dry weather seen hitting U.S., Canadian spring wheat crops (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 9 Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday with the market on track for its biggest weekly gain in eight months, underpinned by hot and dry weather threatening to reduce production in North America. Corn eased, giving up