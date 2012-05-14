May 14Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV PACIFIC IMPERIAL CP COKE 27/04 27/04 15/05 nil 35,020 nil n.a. 2) MV SURPLUS SAI WOOD PULP 10/05 10/05 14/05 nil 6,415 nil n.a. MV SURPLUS SAI BENTONITE 10/05 10/05 14/05 6,500 nil nil n.a. 3) MV BLUE SEATRANS COAL 11/05 11/05 15/05 nil 51,745 nil n.a. 4) MV MADONNA SRI COAL 11/05 11/05 15/05 nil 51,700 nil n.a. 5) MV ZHENG VIKING GR.BLOCKS 11/05 11/05 16/05 21,200 nil nil n.a. 6) MV VF GLORY MATRIX FIELDSPAR 12/05 12/05 15/05 8,100 nil nil n.a. 7) MT C.P 43 JAMES E.OIL 13/05 13/05 14/05 nil 3,000 nil n.a. 8) MT STOLT JM BAXI SULPH ACID 13/05 13/05 15/05 nil 5,000 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV MARCAROLINE ORISSA GR.BLOCKS 22,000 nil nil 16/05 2) MT GAS COL WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 9,000 nil 14/05 3) MV HONOR PUYVAST GR.BLOCKS 10,400 nil nil 16/05 4) MV GOLAM SRI FIELDSPAR nil 13,000 nil 23/05 5) MV VALPOL JM BAXI FELDSPAR 5,000 nil nil 17/05 6) MV TAMAR GLORY COAL nil 45,000 nil 17/05 7) MV ASTRAL INTEROC DIESEL nil 15,000 nil 17/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL