May 22Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 01 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 12 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV GREAT IMMENSITYAS SHIP GR.BLOCKS 21/05 21/05 25/05 15,000 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT GOLDEN BLESSI JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 6,750 nil 23/05 2) MV VIETFRACHIT 01 SAI BENTONITE 7,700 nil nil 23/05 3) MV GOLAM E MOSTAF SRI SRINIVA FELDSPAR nil 13,000 nil 24/05 4) MV SHAO SHAN2 ESSKAY COAL nil 37,352 nil 24/05 5) MV SILVER SALING JMB GB 7,600 nil nil 25/05 6) MV EASTREEN SAPPH SERVICE BENTONITE nil 6,200 nil 25/05 7) MV XIANG GUI MEN ORISSA GB 19,000 nil nil 27/05 8) MV SPRUCE JMB PHOS ACID nil 34,460 nil 04/06 9) MT PREM MALA ORISSA DIESEL nil 7,000 nil 24/05 10) MV GLARING PESCA PUVYST GB 10,000 nil nil 24/05 11) MV TAMAR GLORY COAL nil 46,000 nil 24/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL