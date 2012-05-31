May 31Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV SIMGE AKSOY BOTHRA IRON ORE 27/05 27/05 31/05 51,900 nil nil n.a. 2) MV TAN BINH ACT FWDS CWC PIPES 30/05 30/05 02/06 nil 5,757 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV XIANG GUI MEN ORISSA GB 19,000 nil nil 31/05 2) MV SPRUCE JMB PHOS ACID nil 34,460 nil 05/06 3) MV JWELL ACT FWDS BENTONITE 10,500 nil nil 01/06 4) MV ZHONG SHAN SEATRANS ROCK PH. nil 7,500 nil 02/06 5) MT GAS CHEM JBM AMMONIA nil 4,000 nil 01/06 6) MARINA BAY ESSKAY ROCK PH. nil 15,035 nil 03/06 7) MT MTM PRINCESS JBM PHOS ACID nil 19,221 nil 08/06 8) MV INGRID BOTHRA COAL nil 55,244 nil 01/06 9) MV RATAN PATH ACT FWDS BALL CLAY nil 12,270 nil 02/06 10) MV PATTANA PUYVAST GB nil 8,800 nil 04/06 11) MV KUMANO LILY BOTHRA MILL SCALE 16,000 nil nil 07/06 12) MV WISE SW PUYVAST GB 11,000 nil nil 07/06 13) MV GOA JBM MOP nil 10,400 nil 15/06 14) MT ASTRAL EXPRESS ATLANTIC GAS CON. 17,985 nil nil 02/06 15) MV MARINA BAY ESSKAY ROCK PH. nil 15,035 nil 03/06 16) MV PRABHU PARVATI BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 04/06 17) MV INGRID SAI SHIPPING WOOD PULP nil nil 9,150 01/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL