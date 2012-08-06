Aug 06Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessels 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV OCEAN SEATRANS DAP 27/07 27/07 07/08 nil 54,093 nil n.a.
2) MV CIELO DI PUYVAST GR.BLOCKS 31/07 31/07 07/08 30,000 nil nil n.a.
3) MV LE HE DBC GR.BLOCKS 04/08 04/08 06/08 28,000 nil nil n.a.
MV LE HE JM BAXI MOP 04/08 04/08 06/08 nil 10,240 nil n.a.
4) MV AP SVETI GLORY FAITH COAL 04/08 04/08 07/08 nil 52,577 nil n.a.
5) MT BOW ESSKAY PHOS ACID 04/08 04/08 06/08 nil 18,566 nil n.a.
6) MV MALASPINA JM BAXI FELDSPAR 05/08 05/08 07/08 10,000 nil nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV FABULOUS VIKING GR.BLOCKS 11,150 nil nil 04/08 ---
2) MT STOLT JM BAXI METHYLENE nil 1,400 nil 05/08 ---
3) MT PECOS INTEROC GAS OIL nil 142,251 nil 08/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT TILOS WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 5,500 nil 06/08
2) MT SOLT JM BAXI SULP. ACID 7,700 4,590 nil 07/08
3) MT JAG ORISSA DIESEL nil 10,000 nil 07/08
4) MV CHAMPION INTEROC MOLASSES 10,000 nil nil 08/08
5) MV DIAMOND A.S. SHIP GR.BLOCKS 12,500 nil nil 08/08
6) MV SHAO INTEROC DAP 19,000 62,999 nil 09/08
7) MVJ REAL SAI WOOD PULP nil 9,100 nil 10/08
8) MV VEGA INTEROC DAP nil 49,500 nil 10/08
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL