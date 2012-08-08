Aug 08Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV FABULOUS VIKING GR.BLOCKS 07/08 07/08 10/08 11,150 nil nil n.a. 2) MV LE HE DBC GR.BLOCKS 04/08 04/08 13/08 28,000 nil nil n.a. MV LE HE JM BAXI MOP 04/08 04/08 13/08 nil 10,240 nil n.a. 3) MT TILOS WILHELMSEN AMMONIA 07/08 07/08 09/08 nil 9,500 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT PECOS INTEROC GAS OIL nil 142,251 nil 18/06 --- 2) MT SOLT KIKYO JM BAXI SULP. ACID nil 4,590 nil 07/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT TILOS WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 5,500 nil 07/08 2) MT JAG ORISSA DIESEL nil 7,500 nil 09/08 3) MV CHAMPION INTEROC MOLASSES 10,000 nil nil 10/08 4) MV DIAMOND A.S. SHIP GR.BLOCKS 12,500 nil nil 10/08 5) MV SHAO INTEROC DAP nil 62,999 nil 10/08 6) MVJ REAL SAI WOOD PULP nil 9,100 nil 10/08 7) MV VEGA INTEROC DAP nil 49,500 nil 10/08 8) MV GOLDEN JM BAXI ACETONE nil 980 nil 08/08 MV GOLDEN JM BAXI ACETONE nil 995 nil 08/08 MV GOLDEN JM BAXI HEXANE nil 895 nil 08/08 9) MV DUBAI ESDI COAL nil 53,900 nil 10/08 10) MV VINCONEX COROMDEL BALL CLAY nil 10,000 nil 10/08 11) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA nil 48,080 nil 12/08 12) MV IBIS JYOTHI DAP nil 52,500 nil 12/08 13) MT SOUTHERN JM BAXI EDI. OIL nil 8,000 nil 14/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL