Aug 16Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV IBIS JYOTHI DAP 15/08 15/08 22/08 nil 52,500 nil n.a. 2) MV SHAO INTEROCEAN DAP 10/08 10/08 18/08 nil 62,999 nil n.a. 3) MV VEGA INTEROCEAN DAP 10/08 10/08 19/08 nil 49,500 nil n.a. 4) MT SOUTHERN JM BAXI EDI. OIL 15/08 15/08 17/08 nil 8,000 nil n.a 5) MV CHAMPION INTEROCEAN MOLASSES 12/08 12/08 16/08 10,000 nil nil n.a. 6) DUBAI ESDI COAL 12/08 12/08 16/08 nil 53,900 nil n.a. 7) MVJ WELL SAI WOOD PULP 16/08 16/08 19/08 nil 9,166 nil n.a 8) MV UNITY BOTHRA ROCK PHOS 13/08 13/08 16/08 10,500 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV STELLA PUYVAST GR BLOCKS nil 52,500 nil 12/08 --- 2) MV NAVADHENU ORISSA UREA 20,000 nil nil 15/08 --- 3) MT ALMARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 6,500 nil 15/08 --- 4) MV DIAMOND AS SHIP GR BLOCKS 9,980 nil nil 15/08 --- 5) MT CP43 SEAPORT EDI. OIL nil 8,200 nil 16/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT EAGLE ORISSA DIESEL nil 5,000 nil 16/08 2) MT THERESA SEAPORT EDI. OIL nil 14,000 nil 17/08 3) MT SEMUA JAMES EDI. OIL nil 7,000 nil 18/08 4) MV CHAENNAI GLORY COAL nil 36,500 nil 18/08 5) MV JS COMET INTEROCN DAP nil 30,075 nil 18/08 6) MT HUITONG SEAPORT EDI. OIL nil 6,000 nil 18/08 7) MV TENG CHANG SRI DAP nil 35,000 nil 19/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL