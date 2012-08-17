India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
Aug 17Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV IBIS JYOTHI DAP 15/08 15/08 23/08 nil 52,500 nil n.a. 2) MV SHAO INTEROCEAN DAP 10/08 10/08 19/08 nil 62,999 nil n.a. 3) MV VEGA INTEROCEAN DAP 10/08 10/08 19/08 nil 49,500 nil n.a. 4) MT SOUTHERN JM BAXI EDI. OIL 15/08 15/08 18/08 nil 8,000 nil n.a. 5) MVJ WELL SAI WOOD PULP 16/08 16/08 19/08 nil 9,166 nil n.a. 6) MT ALMARONA GAC AMMONIA 16/08 16/08 17/08 nil 6,500 nil n.a. 7) MV DIAMOND AS SHIP GR BLOCKS 17/08 17/08 19/08 8,500 nil nil n.a. 8) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA 17/08 17/08 25/08 nil 48,080 nil n.a. 9) MV STELLA ORISSA GR BLOCKS n.a. n.a. 22/08 20,000 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT CP43 SEAPORT EDI. OIL nil 8,200 nil 16/08 --- 2) MT THERESA SEAPORT EDI. OIL nil 14,000 nil 17/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT EAGLE ORISSA DIESEL nil 5,000 nil 19/08 2) MT SEMUA JAMES EDI. OIL nil 7,000 nil 18/08 3) MV CHAENNAI GLORY COAL nil 36,500 nil 18/08 4) MV JS COMET INTEROCN DAP nil 30,075 nil 18/08 5) MT HUITONG SEAPORT EDI. OIL nil 6,000 nil 18/08 6) MV TENG CHANG SRI DAP nil 26,945 nil 19/08 7) MVJ GALAXY JM BAXI GR BLOCKS 16,000 nil nil 18/08 8) MV RAINBOW VIKING GR BLOCKS 11,000 nil nil 19/08 9) MV OCEAN BOTHRA MOP nil 49,970 nil 20/08 10) MT NOGOGINI JM BAXI EDI. OIL nil 5,000 nil 21/08 11) MV TASMAN PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 19,000 nil nil 22/08 12) MV MERMAID SRI FELDSPAR nil 13,500 nil 22/08 13) MV LADY SICAL PHOS. ACID nil 25,631 nil 25/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc