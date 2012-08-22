BRIEF-Esaar India to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
Aug 22Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV IBIS JYOTHI DAP 15/08 15/08 24/08 nil 52,500 nil n.a. 2) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA 17/08 17/08 25/08 nil 48,080 nil n.a. 3) MT THERESA SEAPORT EDI. OIL 19/0819/0823/08 nil 14,000 nil n.a. 4) MV JS COMET INTEROCN DAP 19/08 19/08 25/08 nil 30,075 nil n.a. 5) MV RAINBOW VIKING GR BLOCKS 20/08 20/08 24/08 11,000 nil nil n.a. 6) MV CHAENNAI GLORY COAL 20/08 20/08 23/08 nil 37,300 nil n.a. 7) MT HUITONG SEAPORT EDI. OIL 21/08 21/08 24/08 nil 6,000 nil n.a. 8) MV OCEAN BOTHRA MOP 21/08 21/08 25/08 nil 49,970 nil n.a. 9) MV TASMAN PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 22/08 22/08 26/08 19,000 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV TENG CHANG SRI DAP nil 26,945 nil 19/08 --- 2) MVJ GALAXY JM BAXI GR BLOCKS 16,000 nil nil 18/08 --- 3) MT SEMUA JAMES EDI. OIL nil 7,000 nil 19/08 --- 4) MT NOGOGINI JM BAXI EDI. OIL nil 5,000 nil 21/08 --- 5) MV YELLOW FIN INTEROCN DAP nil 50,600 nil 21/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV MERMAID SRI FELDSPAR nil 13,500 nil 23/08 2) MV LADY SICAL PHOS. ACID nil 25,631 nil 25/08 3) MV AS VALERIA SRI COAL nil 35,000 nil 24/08 4) MT HARSHA ORISSA DIESEL nil 12,000 nil 24/08 5) MT GOLDEN DREAM JK EDI. OIL nil 10,000 nil 26/08 6) MV PANOSTAR ESDI COAL nil 62,196 nil 27/08 7) MT BOW ESSKAY PHOS. ACID nil 31,860 nil 27/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in major parts of Maharashtra also affected arrival. Only 150 bags of gram and 250 bags of tuar were available for auctions, acc