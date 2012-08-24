Aug 24Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 12
Total Vessels 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV IBIS JYOTHI DAP 15/08 15/08 24/08 nil 52,500 nil n.a.
2) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA 17/08 17/08 24/08 nil 48,080 nil n.a.
MV NAVADHENU BOTHRA I.ORE 17/08 17/08 24/08 52,000 nil nil n.a.
3) MV JS COMET INTEROCN DAP 19/08 19/08 27/08 nil 30,075 nil n.a.
4) MT HUITONG SEAPORT EDI. OIL 21/08 21/08 24/08 nil 6,000 nil n.a.
5) MV OCEAN BOTHRA MOP 21/08 21/08 26/08 nil 49,970 nil n.a.
6) MV TASMAN PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 22/08 22/08 27/08 19,000 nil nil n.a.
7) MT SEMUA JAMES EDI. OIL 23/08 23/08 26/08 nil 7,000 nil n.a.
8) MV YELLOW FIN INTEROCN DAP 24/08 24/08 30/08 nil 50,600 nil n.a.
9) MV MERMAID SRI FELDSPAR 24/08 24/08 27/08 nil 13,500 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV TENG CHANG SRI DAP nil 26,945 nil 19/08 ---
2) MVJ GALAXY JM BAXI GR BLOCKS 16,000 nil nil 18/08 ---
3) MT NOGOGINI JM BAXI EDI. OIL nil 5,000 nil 21/08 ---
4) MV AS VALERIA SRI COAL nil 35,000 nil 24/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV MERMAID SRI FELDSPAR nil 13,500 nil 23/08
2) MV LADY SICAL PHOS. ACID nil 25,631 nil 25/08
3) MT HARSHA ORISSA DIESEL nil 12,000 nil 26/08
4) MT GOLDEN DREAM JK EDI. OIL nil 10,000 nil 26/08
5) MV PANOSTAR ESDI COAL nil 62,196 nil 27/08
6) MT BOW ESSKAY PHOS. ACID nil 31,860 nil 27/08
7) MV OCEAN JYOTHI DAP nil 51,160 nil 25/08
8) MV CHAENNAI GLORY COAL nil 37,000 nil 27/08
9) MV VISHWA JM BAXI MOP nil 41,927 nil 28/08
10) MT STOLT JM BAXI PHOS. ACID nil 9,030 nil 30/08
11) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA nil 42,153 nil 02/09
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL