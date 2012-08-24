Aug 24Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV IBIS JYOTHI DAP 15/08 15/08 24/08 nil 52,500 nil n.a. 2) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA 17/08 17/08 24/08 nil 48,080 nil n.a. MV NAVADHENU BOTHRA I.ORE 17/08 17/08 24/08 52,000 nil nil n.a. 3) MV JS COMET INTEROCN DAP 19/08 19/08 27/08 nil 30,075 nil n.a. 4) MT HUITONG SEAPORT EDI. OIL 21/08 21/08 24/08 nil 6,000 nil n.a. 5) MV OCEAN BOTHRA MOP 21/08 21/08 26/08 nil 49,970 nil n.a. 6) MV TASMAN PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 22/08 22/08 27/08 19,000 nil nil n.a. 7) MT SEMUA JAMES EDI. OIL 23/08 23/08 26/08 nil 7,000 nil n.a. 8) MV YELLOW FIN INTEROCN DAP 24/08 24/08 30/08 nil 50,600 nil n.a. 9) MV MERMAID SRI FELDSPAR 24/08 24/08 27/08 nil 13,500 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV TENG CHANG SRI DAP nil 26,945 nil 19/08 --- 2) MVJ GALAXY JM BAXI GR BLOCKS 16,000 nil nil 18/08 --- 3) MT NOGOGINI JM BAXI EDI. OIL nil 5,000 nil 21/08 --- 4) MV AS VALERIA SRI COAL nil 35,000 nil 24/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV MERMAID SRI FELDSPAR nil 13,500 nil 23/08 2) MV LADY SICAL PHOS. ACID nil 25,631 nil 25/08 3) MT HARSHA ORISSA DIESEL nil 12,000 nil 26/08 4) MT GOLDEN DREAM JK EDI. OIL nil 10,000 nil 26/08 5) MV PANOSTAR ESDI COAL nil 62,196 nil 27/08 6) MT BOW ESSKAY PHOS. ACID nil 31,860 nil 27/08 7) MV OCEAN JYOTHI DAP nil 51,160 nil 25/08 8) MV CHAENNAI GLORY COAL nil 37,000 nil 27/08 9) MV VISHWA JM BAXI MOP nil 41,927 nil 28/08 10) MT STOLT JM BAXI PHOS. ACID nil 9,030 nil 30/08 11) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA nil 42,153 nil 02/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL