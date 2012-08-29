Aug 29Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV YELLOW FIN INTEROCN DAP 24/08 24/08 02/09 nil 50,600 nil n.a. 2) MV MERMAID SRI FELDSPAR 24/08 24/08 ----- nil 13,500 nil n.a. .) nil INTEROCN GR BLOCKS 24/08 24/08 31/08 13,500 nil nil n.a. 3) MV TENG CHANG SRI DAP 25/08 25/08 30/08 nil 26,945 nil n.a. 4) MV JK GALAXY JM BAXI GR BLOCKS 27/08 27/08 31/08 16,000 nil nil n.a. 5) MV AS VALERIA SRI COAL 27/08 27/08 30/08 nil 30,000 nil n.a. 6) MT BOW ESSKAY PHOS. ACID 27/08 27/08 29/08 nil 31,860 nil n.a. 7) MV CHAENNAI GLORY COAL 27/08 27/08 30/08 nil 36,555 nil n.a. 8) MT CLIPPER SEAPORT EDI. OIL 28/08 28/08 29/08 nil 3,000 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT VISHWA JM BAXI MOP nil 41,927 nil 28/08 --- 2) MT HARSHA ORISSA DIESEL nil 11,500 nil 26/08 --- 3) MT GOLDEN DREAM JAMES EDI. OIL nil 10,000 nil 27/08 --- 4) MV PANOSTAR ESDI COAL nil 62,196 nil 27/08 --- 5) MT GLOBAL INTEROCN PHOS. ACID nil 19,080 nil 28/08 --- 6) MV CIELO BOTHRA COAL nil 66,500 nil 29/08 --- 7) MV UNITY BOTHRA ROCK PHOS 10,500 nil nil 29/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV GENIUS PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 11,000 nil nil 02/09 2) MT STOLT JM BAXI PHOS. ACID nil 9,030 nil 29/08 3) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA nil 42,153 nil 02/09 4) MV XIN XIANG ORISSA GR BLOCKS 19,500 nil nil 30/08 5) MT CM MAYA SEAPORT EDI. OIL nil 8,206 nil 31/08 6) MV STX MUTIARA ESDI COAL nil 68,462 nil 01/09 7) MV HANG JM BAXI DRILLING nil 409 nil 02/09 8) MV HOUMA ESSKAY ROCK PHOS nil 16,300 nil 04/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL