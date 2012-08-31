MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
Aug 31Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessels 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV YELLOW FIN INTEROCN DAP 24/08 24/08 04/09 nil 50,600 nil n.a. 2) MV MERMAID SRI FELDSPAR 24/08 24/08 01/09 nil 13,500 nil n.a. .) nil INTEROCN GR BLOCKS 24/08 24/08 01/09 13,500 nil nil n.a. 3) MV TENG CHANG SRI DAP 25/08 25/08 01/09 nil 26,945 nil n.a. 4) MV OCEAN JYOTHI DAP 28/08 28/08 03/09 nil 51,160 nil n.a. 5) MT GOLDEN DREAM JAMES EDI. OIL 29/08 29/08 01/09 nil 10,000 nil n.a. 6) MV PANOSTAR ESDI COAL 30/08 30/08 03/09 nil 62,196 nil n.a. 7) MT VISHWA JM BAXI MOP 30/08 30/08 04/09 nil 41,927 nil n.a. 8) MV UNITY BOTHRA ROCK PHOS 31/08 31/08 01/09 10,500 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT GLOBAL INTEROCN PHOS. ACID nil 19,080 nil 28/08 --- 2) MV CIELO BOTHRA COAL nil 66,500 nil 29/08 --- 3) MT STOLT JM BAXI PHOS. ACID nil 9,030 nil 29/08 --- 4) MV XIN XIANG ORISSA GR BLOCKS 19,500 nil nil 30/08 --- 5) MV HANG JM BAXI GR BLOCKS 6,000 nil nil 31/08 --- 6) MT CM MAYA SEAPORT EDI. OIL nil 8,206 nil 31/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV GENIUS PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 11,000 nil nil 02/09 2) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA nil 42,153 nil 02/09 3) MV STX MUTIARA ESDI COAL nil 68,462 nil 01/09 4) MV HANG JM BAXI DRILLING nil 409 nil 02/09 5) MV HOUMA ESSKAY ROCK PHOS nil 16,300 nil 04/09 6) MV CHAENNAI GLORY COAL nil 37,000 nil 03/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)