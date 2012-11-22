Nov 22Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 04 Total Vessels 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) m.t.therese sai coal 21/11 21/11 24/11 nil 34,200 nil 2) m.v. valpolicella matrix feldspar 18/11 18/11 22/11 10,000 nil nil 3) m.v. lisbon puyvast granite 19/11 19/11 22/11 12,200 nil nil 4) m.v. ocean gem j.m.baxi granite 20/11 20/11 24/11 13,000 nil nil 5) m.v. longview orissa granite 17/11 17/11 25/11 32,000 nil nil 6) m.v.an yue act granite 20/11 20/11 25/11 7,800 nil nil 7) m.v. owl bothra coal 22/11 22/11 24/11 nil 25,000 nil 8) m.t ginga gac base oil 22/11 22/11 22/11 nil 2,000 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) m.t. gas wilhelmsen ammonia nil 8,000 nil 19/11 --- 2) m.v. apj esskay coal nil 55,000 nil 22/11 --- 3) m.v. joyful indioc granite 5,400 nil nil 20/11 --- 4) m.v. le rong dbc granite 12,100 nil nil 22/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) m.v. free knight orissa granite 15,000 nil nil 26/11 2) m.v. beagle puyvast granite 16,000 nil nil 24/11 3) m.v. rainbow viking granite 11,600 nil nil 23/11 4) m.v. wadi esskay coal nil 64,150 nil 25/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL