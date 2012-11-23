Nov 23Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 03
Total Vessels 14
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) m.t.therese sai coal 21/11 21/11 24/11 nil 34,200 nil
2) m.v. ocean gem j.m.baxi granite 20/11 20/11 24/11 13,000 nil nil
3) m.v. longview orissa granite 17/11 17/11 25/11 32,000 nil nil
4) m.v.an yue act granite 20/11 20/11 25/11 7,800 nil nil
5) m.v. owl bothra coal 22/11 22/11 24/11 nil 25,000 nil
6) m.v. le rong dbc granite 23/11 23/11 28/11 12,100 nil nil
7) m.v. joyful indioc granite 22/11 22/11 24/11 5,400 nil nil
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) m.t. gas wilhelmsen ammonia nil 8,000 nil 19/11 ---
2) m.v. apj esskay coal nil 55,000 nil 22/11 ---
3) m.v. rainbow viking granite 11,600 nil nil 23/11 ---
4) m.v. le rong dbc granite 12,100 nil nil 22/11 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) m.v. free knight orissa granite 15,000 nil nil 26/11
2) m.v. beagle puyvast granite 16,000 nil nil 24/11
3) m.v. wadi esskay coal nil 64,150 nil 25/11
