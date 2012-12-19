Dec 19Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessels 14 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV XIN XIANG VIKING GRANITE 16/12 16/12 22/12 20,640 nil nil 2) MV GWENDOLEN LOTUS WHEAT 16/12 16/12 21/12 44,500 nil nil 3) MV TAY SON2 JM BAXI FELDSPAR 16/12 16/12 20/12 nil 12,600 nil 4) MV POS ALMADIN ESSKAY PHOSPHATE 17/12 17/12 19/12 nil 14,900 nil 5) MV AN XIN JIANG DBC GRANITE 17/12 17/12 21/12 14,000 nil nil 6) MT GOLDEN DREAM JAMES EDIBLEOIL 17/12 17/12 21/12 nil 10,000 nil 7) MV SHER-E-PUNJAB INTEROCEAN UREA 18/12 18/12 28/12 nil 64,980 nil 8) MT EAGLE MEERUT STEVEDOR DIESEL 19/12 19/12 20/12 nil 6,000 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT LYTTELTON STEVEDOR GRANITE 20,000 nil nil 18/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT TITAN GLORY JAMES EDIBLEOIL nil 1,200 nil 19/12 2) MV FUSHIMI PUVYAST GRANITE 19,000 nil nil 21/12 3) MV GRAND FORTUNA AS SHIP GRANITE 10,000 nil nil 26/12 4) MV LE JIN DBC GRANITE 21,000 nil nil 21/12 5) MT GAS MAHI WILHEMS AMMONIA nil 4,500 nil 21/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL