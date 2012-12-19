Dec 19Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 05
Total Vessels 14
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV XIN XIANG VIKING GRANITE 16/12 16/12 22/12 20,640 nil nil
2) MV GWENDOLEN LOTUS WHEAT 16/12 16/12 21/12 44,500 nil nil
3) MV TAY SON2 JM BAXI FELDSPAR 16/12 16/12 20/12 nil 12,600 nil
4) MV POS ALMADIN ESSKAY PHOSPHATE 17/12 17/12 19/12 nil 14,900 nil
5) MV AN XIN JIANG DBC GRANITE 17/12 17/12 21/12 14,000 nil nil
6) MT GOLDEN DREAM JAMES EDIBLEOIL 17/12 17/12 21/12 nil 10,000 nil
7) MV SHER-E-PUNJAB INTEROCEAN UREA 18/12 18/12 28/12 nil 64,980 nil
8) MT EAGLE MEERUT STEVEDOR DIESEL 19/12 19/12 20/12 nil 6,000 nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT LYTTELTON STEVEDOR GRANITE 20,000 nil nil 18/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT TITAN GLORY JAMES EDIBLEOIL nil 1,200 nil 19/12
2) MV FUSHIMI PUVYAST GRANITE 19,000 nil nil 21/12
3) MV GRAND FORTUNA AS SHIP GRANITE 10,000 nil nil 26/12
4) MV LE JIN DBC GRANITE 21,000 nil nil 21/12
5) MT GAS MAHI WILHEMS AMMONIA nil 4,500 nil 21/12
