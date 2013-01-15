Jan 15Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 14 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV Marylebone Glory Coal 10/01 10/01 15/01 nil 45,916 nil 2) MV VLAZAKIS BOTHRA Coal 14/01 14/01 18/01 nil 55,650 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Barge Posh Arya Iron Pipe nil 340 nil 12/01 --- 2) MT DONG A IRIS James Edible Oil nil 12,000 nil 01/12 --- 3) MV TAN BINH JMB Bentonite 8,400 nil nil 13/01 --- 4) MT CHEMBULK JAKA SEAPORT Edible Oil nil 9,500 nil 14/01 --- 5) MT TITAN GLORY JAMES Edible Oil nil 2,100 nil 15/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT Glenden Atlantic Alcohol nil 950 nil 17/01 2) MT NOLWATI INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 5,118 nil 15/01 3) MT DL ASTER SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 6,140 nil 15/01 4) MV SHAN DONG BOTHRA COAL nil 54,940 nil 16/01 5) MT AL MAZEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 18,450 nil 17/01 GAC Methylene nil 2,000 nil 17/01 6) MT SEA FORCE JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 4,000 nil 17/01 7) MT CP 39 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 2,700 nil 21/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL