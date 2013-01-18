Jan 18Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessels 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV VLAZAKIS BOTHRA Coal 14/01 14/01 19/01 nil 55,650 nil n.a.
2) MT DONG A IRIS James Edible Oil 15/01 15/01 19/01 nil 12,000 nil n.a.
3) MT CHEMBULK JAK SEAPORT Edible Oil 16/01 16/01 18/01 nil 10,160 nil n.a.
4) MV TAN BINH JMB Bentonite 17/01 17/01 19/01 8,400 nil nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT TITAN GLORY JAMES Edible Oil nil 2,100 nil 15/01 ---
2) MT NOLWATI INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 5,118 nil 15/01 ---
3) MT DL ASTER SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 6,140 nil 15/01 ---
4) MT Glenden Atlantic Alcohol nil 950 nil 18/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) BARGE Maritime ARYA OFFSHOREIRON PIPE nil 570 nil 19/01
2) MV SHAN DONG BOTHRA COAL nil 54,983 nil 18/01
3) MT SEA FORCE JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 4,000 nil 20/01
4) MT CP 39 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 2,700 nil 20/01
5) MT ADVANCE IT SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 29,500 nil 20/01
6) MV VISHVA ANAND LOTUS WHEAT 52,250 nil nil 20/01
7) MV KAMNIK AS SHIPPING GB 10,000 nil nil 21/01
8) MV KAVO ALKYON ADANI COAL nil 66,170 nil 21/01
9) MT VEDIKA PREM ORISSA DIESEL nil 3,750 nil 20/01
