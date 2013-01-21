Jan 21- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessels 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV SHAN DONG HAI BOTHRA COAL 19/01 19/01 23/01 nil 54,983 nil n.a.
2) MT CP 39 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 20/01 20/01 22/01 nil 2,700 nil n.a.
3) MT VEDIKA PREM ORISSA DIESEL 21/01 21/01 21/01 nil 3,750 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT SEA FORCE JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 4,000 nil 20/01 ---
2) MT ADVANCE SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 29,500 nil 20/01 ---
3) BARGE maritime ARYA IRON PIPE nil 570 nil 21/01 ---
4) MV KAVO ALKYON ESSKAY COAL nil 66,170 nil 21/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV ELENI T ORISSA GR BLOCKS 15,000 nil nil 21/01
2) MV VISHVA ANAND LOTUS WHEAT 52,250 nil nil 21/01
3) MV LEADER SW PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 4,000 nil nil 22/01
4) MT ATLANTIK GLORY INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 3,125 nil 22/01
5) MV KAMNIK AS SHG GR BLOCKS 10,000 nil nil 23/01
6) MT CHAMPION TRUST INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 12,670 nil 23/01
7) MV TAN BINH 22 SAI SHG BENTONITE 6,000 nil nil 24/01
8) MV IPANEMA PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 26,000 nil nil 24/01
9) MV AN QING JIANG ACT FORWARD GR BLOCKS 7,000 nil nil 25/01
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL