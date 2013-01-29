BRIEF-RCom seeks cut in tax rates for telecom sector
Jan 29- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT ADVANCE SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 22/01 22/01 29/01 nil 29,500 nil n.a. 2) MV VISHVA ANAND LOTUS WHEAT 22/01 22/01 31/01 52,250 nil nil n.a. 3) MV MARCOLINA PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 27/01 27/01 02/02 33,000 nil nil n.a. 4) MV OCEAN GEM VIKING GR BLOCKS 27/01 27/01 30/01 13,500 nil nil n.a. 5) MT CHAMPION TRUST INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL 27/01 27/01 30/01 nil 12,670 nil n.a. 6) MV KAMNIK AS SHG GR BLOCKS 27/01 27/01 30/01 12,000 nil nil n.a. 7) MV AN QING JIANG ACT FORWARD GR BLOCKS 27/01 27/01 31/01 7,000 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT CAPE DURANG JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 3,600 nil 24/01 --- 2) MV HAN REN INDIOC GR BLOCKS 5,000 nil nil 26/01 --- 3) MT RUN ZE JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 3,600 nil 27/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV IPANEMA PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 26,000 nil nil 31/01 2) MT SUNNY ORION DEBLINES HEXANE nil 1,000 nil 30/01 3) MV HOPE STAR VEDANTA CP COKE nil 15,750 nil 30/01 4) MV THUONG JMB BENTONITE nil 8,000 nil 29/01 5) MV J REAL SAI SHG WOOD PULP nil 9,200 nil 29/01 6) MV OCEAN VENUS BOTHRA COAL nil 58,411 nil 29/01 7) MV LAKE DYNASTY BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 30/01 8) MV JS COMET SRI ALUMINA nil 16,500 nil 01/02 9) MT BLOSSOM ATLANTIC ACETONE nil 996 nil 02/02 10) MT JAG PRAKASH ORISSTA DIESEL nil 14,000 nil 02/02 11) MV IKAN SIAKAP LOTUS WHEAT nil 52,250 nil 03/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Please ignore the alert on Sona AutoComp buying Mitsubishi Materials Corp's stake in Sona BLW Precision as the press release was inadvertently issued by Sona BLW. There will be no substitute. STORY_NUMBER: FWN1IZ079 STORY_DATE: 02/06/2017 STORY_TIME: 1128 GMT