Jan 29- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT ADVANCE SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 22/01 22/01 29/01 nil 29,500 nil n.a. 2) MV VISHVA ANAND LOTUS WHEAT 22/01 22/01 31/01 52,250 nil nil n.a. 3) MV MARCOLINA PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 27/01 27/01 02/02 33,000 nil nil n.a. 4) MV OCEAN GEM VIKING GR BLOCKS 27/01 27/01 30/01 13,500 nil nil n.a. 5) MT CHAMPION TRUST INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL 27/01 27/01 30/01 nil 12,670 nil n.a. 6) MV KAMNIK AS SHG GR BLOCKS 27/01 27/01 30/01 12,000 nil nil n.a. 7) MV AN QING JIANG ACT FORWARD GR BLOCKS 27/01 27/01 31/01 7,000 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT CAPE DURANG JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 3,600 nil 24/01 --- 2) MV HAN REN INDIOC GR BLOCKS 5,000 nil nil 26/01 --- 3) MT RUN ZE JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 3,600 nil 27/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV IPANEMA PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 26,000 nil nil 31/01 2) MT SUNNY ORION DEBLINES HEXANE nil 1,000 nil 30/01 3) MV HOPE STAR VEDANTA CP COKE nil 15,750 nil 30/01 4) MV THUONG JMB BENTONITE nil 8,000 nil 29/01 5) MV J REAL SAI SHG WOOD PULP nil 9,200 nil 29/01 6) MV OCEAN VENUS BOTHRA COAL nil 58,411 nil 29/01 7) MV LAKE DYNASTY BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 30/01 8) MV JS COMET SRI ALUMINA nil 16,500 nil 01/02 9) MT BLOSSOM ATLANTIC ACETONE nil 996 nil 02/02 10) MT JAG PRAKASH ORISSTA DIESEL nil 14,000 nil 02/02 11) MV IKAN SIAKAP LOTUS WHEAT nil 52,250 nil 03/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL