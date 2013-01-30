Jan 30- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessels 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT ADVANCE SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 22/01 22/01 29/01 nil 29,500 nil n.a.
2) MV VISHVA ANAND LOTUS WHEAT 22/01 22/01 01/02 52,250 nil nil n.a.
3) MV MARCOLINA PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 27/01 27/01 02/02 33,000 nil nil n.a.
4) MV OCEAN GEM VIKING GR BLOCKS 27/01 27/01 30/01 13,500 nil nil n.a.
5) MT CHAMPION TRUST INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL 27/01 27/01 30/01 nil 12,670 nil n.a.
6) MV AN QING JIANG ACT FORWARD GR BLOCKS 27/01 27/01 01/02 7,000 nil nil n.a.
7) MV HAN REN INDIOC GR BLOCKS 30/01 30/01 31/01 5,000 nil nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT CAPE DURANG JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 3,600 nil 24/01 ---
2) MV J REAL SAI SHG WOOD PULP nil 9,200 nil 29/01 ---
3) MT RUN ZE JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 3,600 nil 27/01 ---
4) MV OCEAN VENUS BOTHRA COAL nil 58,411 nil 30/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT NOLOWATI SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,000 nil 02/02
2) MT SUNNY ORION DEBLINES HEXANE nil 1,000 nil 30/01
3) MV HOPE STAR VEDANTA CP COKE nil 15,750 nil 30/01
4) MV THUONG JMB BENTONITE nil 8,000 nil 29/01
5) MV LAKE DYNASTY BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 30/01
6) MV JS COMET SRI ALUMINA nil 16,500 nil 01/02
7) MT BLOSSOM ATLANTIC ACETONE nil 996 nil 02/02
8) MT JAG PRAKASH ORISSTA DIESEL nil 14,000 nil 02/02
9) MV IKAN SIAKAP LOTUS WHEAT nil 52,250 nil 03/02
10) MT GENNARO IEVOLI GAC PHOS ACID nil 24,000 nil 09/02
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL