BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 01- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV VISHVA ANAND LOTUS WHEAT 22/01 22/01 01/02 52,250 nil nil n.a. 2) MV MARCOLINA PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 27/01 27/01 03/02 33,000 nil nil n.a. 3) MV AN QING JIANG ACT FORWARD GR BLOCKS 27/01 27/01 01/02 7,000 nil nil n.a. 4) MV HAN REN INDIOC GR BLOCKS 30/01 30/01 01/02 5,000 nil nil n.a. 5) MV OCEAN VENUS BOTHRA COAL 30/01 30/01 03/02 nil 58,411 nil n.a. 6) MV HOPE STAR VEDANTA CP COKE 31/01 31/01 04/02 nil 15,750 nil n.a. 7) MT RUN ZE JAMES EDIBLE OIL 01/02 01/02 02/02 nil 3,600 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV THUONG JMB BENTONITE 8,000 nil nil 30/01 --- 2) MV J REAL SAI SHG WOOD PULP nil 9,200 nil 29/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT NOLOWATI SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,000 nil 02/02 2) MT SUNNY ORION DEBLINES HEXANE nil 1,000 nil 30/01 3) MV LAKE DYNASTY BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 30/01 4) MV JS COMET SRI ALUMINA nil 16,500 nil 01/02 5) MT BLOSSOM ATLANTIC ACETONE nil 996 nil 02/02 6) MT JAG PRAKASH ORISSTA DIESEL nil 14,000 nil 02/02 7) MV IKAN SIAKAP LOTUS WHEAT nil 52,250 nil 03/02 8) MT GENNARO IEVOLI GAC PHOS ACID nil 24,000 nil 09/02 9) MV GENIUS STAR PUYVAST GR BLOCKS 6,300 nil nil 02/02 10) MV CRESTA BLUE VIKING GR BLOCKS 12,500 nil nil 02/02 11) MV SVENNER AP GENCO COAL nil 56,500 nil 03/02 12) MT TIGER SUMMER JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 2,600 nil 04/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------