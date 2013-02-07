Feb 07Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessels 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV Cami ESSKAY Rock Phos. 07/02 07/02 08/02 nil 9,500 nil n.a. 2) MV J REAL WOOD PULP SAISHPNG 01/02 01/02 07/02 nil 9,200 nil n.a. BENTONITE SAISHPNG 01/02 01/02 07/02 9,500 nil nil n.a. 3) MV IKAN SIAKAP WHEAT LOTUS MARINE 02/02 02/02 10/02 52,250 nil nil n.a. 4) MV CRESTA BLUE GB VIKING 03/02 03/02 07/02 12,500 nil nil n.a. 5) MV DD Fidelity Act Mill Scale 05/02 05/02 06/02 21,000 nil nil n.a. 6) MV DYNAMIC IMPERIAL BALL CLAY 06/02 06/02 09/02 nil 6,685 nil n.a. 7) MT Jag Prakash Orissa Diesel 06/02 06/02 07/02 nil 9,500 nil n.a. 8) MV Svenner Chettinad Coal 07/02 07/02 10/02 nil 47,323 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT PROSPERITY SEAPORT Edible Oil nil 13,505 nil 05/02 --- 2) MV Genius PUYVAST GB 6,300 nil nil 05/02 --- 3) BARGE MARITIME ARYA S PIPES nil 570 nil 05/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV NASICO EAGLE MATRIX FELDSPAR 6,800 nil nil 09/02 2) MT Gennaro GAC Phos. Acid nil 25,190 nil 09/02 3) MV REA Chettinad Coal nil 45,000 nil 07/02 4) MT BLOSSOM ORISSA DIESEL nil 4,872 nil 07/02 5) MT PALMA PRIMA ESSKAY EDIBLE OIL nil 8,300 nil 08/02 6) MV SPLENDOR SAI WOOD PULP nil 6,408 nil 09/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL