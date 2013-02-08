Feb 08Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessels 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT PROSPERITY SEAPORT Edible Oil 07/02 07/02 11/02 nil 13,505 nil n.a. 2) MV Cami ESSKAY Rock Phos. 07/02 07/02 08/02 nil 9,500 nil n.a. 3) MV IKAN SIAKAP WHEAT LOTUS MARINE 02/02 02/02 10/02 52,250 nil nil n.a. 4) MV DYNAMIC IMPERIAL BALL CLAY 06/02 06/02 09/02 nil 6,685 nil n.a. 5) MV Svenner Chettinad Coal 07/02 07/02 10/02 nil 47,323 nil n.a. 6) BARGE MARITIME ARYA S PIPES 07/02 07/02 08/02 nil 130 nil n.a. 7) MT BLOSSOM ORISSA DIESEL 07/02 07/02 08/02 nil 4,872 nil n.a. 8) MV Genius PUYVAST GB 07/02 07/02 10/02 6,300 nil nil n.a. 9) TUG MARITIME ARYA S PIPES 08/02 08/02 09/02 nil 570 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV NASICO EAGLE MATRIX FELDSPAR 6,800 nil nil 10/02 2) MT Gennaro GAC Phos. Acid nil 25,190 nil 09/02 3) MV REA Chettinad Coal nil 46,600 nil 08/02 4) MT PALMA PRIMA ESSKAY EDIBLE OIL nil 8,300 nil 08/02 SAI WOOD PULP nil 6,408 nil 08/02 5) MV SPLENDOR ACT BENTONITE 6,000 nil nil 09/02 6) MV AN ZE JIANG JMB GB 13,000 nil nil 10/02 7) MV GRAND FORTUNA AS SHIPPING GB 12,000 nil nil 11/02 8) MV MH ADVENTURE IST WOOD PULP nil 5,522 nil 13/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL