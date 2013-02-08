Feb 08Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessels 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT PROSPERITY SEAPORT Edible Oil 07/02 07/02 11/02 nil 13,505 nil n.a.
2) MV Cami ESSKAY Rock Phos. 07/02 07/02 08/02 nil 9,500 nil n.a.
3) MV IKAN SIAKAP WHEAT LOTUS MARINE 02/02 02/02 10/02 52,250 nil nil n.a.
4) MV DYNAMIC IMPERIAL BALL CLAY 06/02 06/02 09/02 nil 6,685 nil n.a.
5) MV Svenner Chettinad Coal 07/02 07/02 10/02 nil 47,323 nil n.a.
6) BARGE MARITIME ARYA S PIPES 07/02 07/02 08/02 nil 130 nil n.a.
7) MT BLOSSOM ORISSA DIESEL 07/02 07/02 08/02 nil 4,872 nil n.a.
8) MV Genius PUYVAST GB 07/02 07/02 10/02 6,300 nil nil n.a.
9) TUG MARITIME ARYA S PIPES 08/02 08/02 09/02 nil 570 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV NASICO EAGLE MATRIX FELDSPAR 6,800 nil nil 10/02
2) MT Gennaro GAC Phos. Acid nil 25,190 nil 09/02
3) MV REA Chettinad Coal nil 46,600 nil 08/02
4) MT PALMA PRIMA ESSKAY EDIBLE OIL nil 8,300 nil 08/02
SAI WOOD PULP nil 6,408 nil 08/02
5) MV SPLENDOR ACT BENTONITE 6,000 nil nil 09/02
6) MV AN ZE JIANG JMB GB 13,000 nil nil 10/02
7) MV GRAND FORTUNA AS SHIPPING GB 12,000 nil nil 11/02
8) MV MH ADVENTURE IST WOOD PULP nil 5,522 nil 13/02
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL