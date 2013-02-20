Feb 20- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV GRAND FORTUNA AP GENCO Coal 16/02 16/02 21/02 55,000 nil nil n.a. 2) MV HAN HE PUYVAST GB 17/02 17/02 11/02 nil 11,000 nil n.a. 3) MT AU TAURUS JAMES EDIBLE OIL 18/02 18/02 21/02 nil 9,000 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT THERESA AQUARISSEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 4,650 nil 19/02 --- 2) MT PALCHEM 1 INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 4,750 nil 20/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT CP 39 SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 7,000 nil 18/02 2) MT OCTADEN WILHELMSEN PALM METHYL 5,000 nil nil 22/02 3) MV. HEBO AP GENCO COAL 55,000 nil nil 20/02 4) MV. NAVIOS LYRA SRINIVSA ALLUMINA 16,500 nil nil 21/02 5) MV. KALPANA PR COAL MAHESWARI 64,550 nil nil 21/02 6) M.V.DA QIANG GB MITCO SHPNG 5,000 nil nil 21/02 7) M.V OCEANIC PES GB PUYVAST 11,000 nil nil 22/02 8) MV. CSC TAI GB PUYVAST 5,300 nil nil 25/02 9) M.T.DL ASTER INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 4,000 nil 21/02 10) M.T.YM SATURN INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 2,100 nil 21/02 11) MV. JAHAN BROTHERSnil IMPERIAL 33,000 nil nil 22/02 12) M.T FAIR ARTEMS JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 6,200 nil 24/02 13) MT. ALMIRONA GAC AMONIA nil 4,000 nil 28/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL