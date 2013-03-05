Mar 05Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV Hongxin Laxmi Granite 27/02 27/02 06/03 32,000 nil nil 2) MV Ocean Bothra Coal 01/03 01/03 06/03 nil 56,812 nil 3) MV Medi Lotus Wheat 02/03 02/03 10/03 55,000 nil nil 4) MV Unicorn Sai Bentonite 03/03 03/03 05/03 7,000 nil nil 5) MV Vega Imperial Alumina 04/03 04/03 09/03 nil 30,610 nil 6) MV Mermaid Coromandel Feldspar 04/03 04/03 07/03 nil 13,486 nil 7) MV Jutha Sri Shar C Chips 04/03 04/03 06/03 nil 7,000 nil MV Jutha JM BAXI Bentonite 04/03 04/03 06/03 7,800 nil nil 8) MV Spar Bothra Coal 04/03 04/03 09/03 nil 55,000 nil 9) MT Gas Seatrans Ammonia 05/03 05/03 06/03 nil 12,500 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Quang ACT Bentonite 5,500 nil nil 03/03 --- 2) MT Mutara Seaport Edi Oil nil 5,800 nil 03/03 --- 3) Barge SEA Arya Off Drilling 300 nil nil 03/03 --- 4) MV Bao INDIOC G Blocks 25,000 nil nil 04/03 --- 5) MT Cape Seaport Edi Oil nil 6,000 nil 04/03 --- 6) MT Staneley Seaport Edi Oil nil 18,000 nil 05/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT Jag Glory Faith Coal nil 52,885 nil 05/03 2) MV Thanh Act Bentonite 6,650 nil nil 05/03 3) MV Wo Long DBC G Blocks 26,000 nil nil 06/03 4) MV Samjin Imperial CP Coke nil 20,800 nil 06/03 5) MT Borchali Intorocean Edi Oil nil 5,050 nil 08/03 6) MT Behai Park JM BAXI Phos Acid nil 10,167 nil 08/03 7) MV Leader Puvyast G Blocks 11,000 nil nil 10/03 8) MV Yakima GAC Wheat 24,910 nil nil 13/03 9) MV Navadhenu Puvyast Urea nil 48,001 nil 14/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL