Mar 08Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV Medi Lotus Wheat 02/03 02/03 11/03 55,000 nil nil 2) MV Vega Imperial Alumina 04/03 04/03 08/03 nil 30,610 nil 3) MV Jutha Sri Shar C Chips 04/03 04/03 09/03 nil 7,000 nil MV Jutha JM BAXI Bentonite 04/03 04/03 09/03 7,800 nil nil 4) MV Quang ACT Bentonite 05/03 05/03 10/03 5,500 nil nil 5) MT Cape D Seaport Edi Oil 06/03 06/03 08/03 nil 6,000 nil 6) MV BAO INDIOC G Blocks 07/03 07/03 13/03 25,000 nil nil 7) MV Wo Long DBC G Blocks 07/03 07/03 13/03 26,000 nil nil 8) MT Jag Rani Glory F Coal 08/03 08/03 12/03 nil 52,885 nil 9) MT Staneley Seaport Edi Oil 08/03 08/03 13/03 nil 18,000 nil 10) Barge SEA Arya Off Drilling 08/03 08/03 09/03 300 nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Samjin Imperial CP Coke nil 20,800 nil 06/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT Borchali Intorocean Edi Oil nil 5,050 nil 09/03 2) MT Behai Park JM BAXI Phos Acid nil 10,167 nil 08/03 3) MV Leader Puvyast G Blocks 11,000 nil nil 15/03 4) MV Navadhenu Puvyast Urea nil 48,001 nil 15/03 5) MV AS Vali Maheshwa Coal nil 56,199 nil 10/03 6) MT AU Taurus James Edi Oil nil 7,400 nil 11/03 7) MV Yakima GAC Wheat 24,910 nil nil 15/03 8) MT Chetty Intoroce Edi Oil nil 5,500 nil 11/03 9) MT PV OIL James Edi Oil nil 8,000 nil 13/03 10) MT Nolowati Seaport Edi Oil nil 5,100 nil 13/03 11) MV Yuan Puvyast G Blocks 11,000 nil nil 10/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL