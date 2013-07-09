Jul 09Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 12
Total Vessels 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV ALAM LOTUS WHEAT 26/06 26/06 10/07 55,000 nil nil
2) MV ELEANOR D INTEROCE DAP 03/07 03/07 11/07 nil 42,665 nil
3) MV SEA LOYALTY ESSKAY COAL 05/07 05/07 09/07 nil 53,762 nil
4) MV GOLD PUYVAST GRANITE 05/07 05/07 08/07 9,000 nil nil
5) MV INGRID BOTHRA COAL 05/07 05/07 10/07 nil 55,478 nil
6) MV PATAGONIA ORISSA GRANITE 07/07 07/07 12/07 33,000 nil nil
7) MV ELEANOR D INTEROCE DAP 07/07 07/07 09/07 nil 42,665 nil
8) MT ARGRNT J.M.BAXI PHOS.ACID 09/07 09/07 10/07 nil 8,317 nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV DD VIGOR ACT WHEAT 25,000 nil nil 09/07 ---
2) MV SUPERIOR ESSKAY COAL nil 55,010 nil 09/07 ---
3) MV PINE LEADER AS SHIPPING GRANITE BLKS 13,500 nil nil 09/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT FENG 13 JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 7,500 nil 10/07
2) MV TURGUT PUYVAST GRANITE BLKS 27,000 nil nil 10/07
3) MV VOGE IMPERIAL PET COKE nil 22,000 nil 11/07
4) MT GENUINE J.M.BAXI PHOS.ACID nil 18,851 nil 11/07
5) MV WESTERN CARMAN IMPERIAL ALUMINA nil 31,500 nil 11/07
6) MV BLUE ESSKAY ROCK PHOS nil 22,100 nil 09/07
7) MT GAS CAT ATLANTIC AMMONIA nil 6000 nil 09/07
8) MV DAI DUONG COROMANDEL FELDSPAR nil 9,700 nil 11/07
9) MT MORHOLMEN SRI SRINIVASABIO DIESEL nil 7,000 nil 11/07
10) MV SPLENDOR SAI SHIP WOOD PULP nil 6,410 nil 12/07
nil ACT FRD BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 12/07
11) MT NORTH SEATRANS PHOS.ACID nil 18,472 nil 15/07
12) MV SALIN J.M.BAXI MOP nil 31,000 nil 16/07
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL