Jul 09Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ALAM LOTUS WHEAT 26/06 26/06 10/07 55,000 nil nil 2) MV ELEANOR D INTEROCE DAP 03/07 03/07 11/07 nil 42,665 nil 3) MV SEA LOYALTY ESSKAY COAL 05/07 05/07 09/07 nil 53,762 nil 4) MV GOLD PUYVAST GRANITE 05/07 05/07 08/07 9,000 nil nil 5) MV INGRID BOTHRA COAL 05/07 05/07 10/07 nil 55,478 nil 6) MV PATAGONIA ORISSA GRANITE 07/07 07/07 12/07 33,000 nil nil 7) MV ELEANOR D INTEROCE DAP 07/07 07/07 09/07 nil 42,665 nil 8) MT ARGRNT J.M.BAXI PHOS.ACID 09/07 09/07 10/07 nil 8,317 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DD VIGOR ACT WHEAT 25,000 nil nil 09/07 --- 2) MV SUPERIOR ESSKAY COAL nil 55,010 nil 09/07 --- 3) MV PINE LEADER AS SHIPPING GRANITE BLKS 13,500 nil nil 09/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT FENG 13 JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 7,500 nil 10/07 2) MV TURGUT PUYVAST GRANITE BLKS 27,000 nil nil 10/07 3) MV VOGE IMPERIAL PET COKE nil 22,000 nil 11/07 4) MT GENUINE J.M.BAXI PHOS.ACID nil 18,851 nil 11/07 5) MV WESTERN CARMAN IMPERIAL ALUMINA nil 31,500 nil 11/07 6) MV BLUE ESSKAY ROCK PHOS nil 22,100 nil 09/07 7) MT GAS CAT ATLANTIC AMMONIA nil 6000 nil 09/07 8) MV DAI DUONG COROMANDEL FELDSPAR nil 9,700 nil 11/07 9) MT MORHOLMEN SRI SRINIVASABIO DIESEL nil 7,000 nil 11/07 10) MV SPLENDOR SAI SHIP WOOD PULP nil 6,410 nil 12/07 nil ACT FRD BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 12/07 11) MT NORTH SEATRANS PHOS.ACID nil 18,472 nil 15/07 12) MV SALIN J.M.BAXI MOP nil 31,000 nil 16/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL