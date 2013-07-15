Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Jul 15Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ALAM LOTUS WHEAT 26/06 26/06 15/07 55,000 nil nil 2) MV ELEANOR D INTEROCE DAP 03/07 03/07 15/07 nil 42,665 nil 3) DRILLSHIP CHANDRA DRILLING 08/07 08/07 16/07 nil 500 nil 4) MV VOGE IMPERIAL PET COKE 12/07 12/07 20/07 nil 22,000 nil 5) MV WESTERN CARMAN IMPERIAL ALUMINA 12/07 12/07 18/07 nil 31,500 nil 6) MV SPLENDOR SAI SHIP WOOD PULP 13/07 13/07 18/07 nil 6,410 nil ACT FRD BENTONITE 13/07 13/07 18/07 6,500 nil nil 7) MV IBIS BOTHRA COAL 15/07 15/07 19/07 nil 56,051 nil 8) MT SEA CHRAMING J.M.BAXI SUL ACID 15/07 15/07 16/07 nil 5,000 nil 9) MV CHENNAI CHETTINAD COAL 15/07 15/07 18/07 nil 37,000 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DD VIGOR ACT WHEAT 25,000 nil nil 30/05 --- 2) MV XIN XIANG VIKING GRANITE BLKS 21,100 nil nil 15/07 --- 3) MV ROOK IMPERIAL ALUMINA nil 36,225 nil 15/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV TURGUT PUYVAST GRANITE BLKS 27,000 nil nil 17/07 2) MT MORHOLMEN SRI SRINIVASABIO DIESEL nil 7,000 nil 18/07 3) MV SALIN J.M.BAXI MOP nil 31,000 nil 16/07 4) MT MTM SINGAPORE J.M.BAXI PHOS.ACID nil 10,000 nil 16/07 5) MT NORTH SEATRANS PHOS.ACID nil 18,427 nil 16/07 6) MT GOLDEN INTEROCE EDIBLE OIL nil 4,500 nil 17/07 7) MV SM AURORA GAC SHIP UREA nil 66000 nil 17/07 8) MV LI DIAN 3 BEN LINE COAL nil 53,100 nil 17/07 9) MV AQUA SAI SHIP BENTONITE 6,100 nil nil 18/07 10) MV AN XIN DBC&SONS GRANITE BLKS 31,800 nil nil 18/07 11) MT GANNARO GAC SHIP PHOS.ACID nil 15,999 nil 19/07 12) MT GREEN FOREST INTEROCE DAP nil 38,065 nil 19/07 13) MT GINGA GAC SHIP METHYLENE nil 1,992 nil 19/07 14) MT ARMONIA SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,840 nil 19/07 15) MT BUNGA J.M.BAXI SUL ACID nil 10,000 nil 21/07 16) MV DA FU DBC&SONS GRANITE BLKS 15,500 nil nil 21/07 17) MV COS ORCHID BOTHRA MOP nil 32,952 nil 22/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.